Vince McMahon And WWE Submit New Motion In Janel Grant Case
In motions filed by Vince McMahon and WWE on December 23, 2024, McMahon, WWE and co-defendants have moved to compel arbitration.
The motion, if granted, would prevent the case from going to court.
DEFENDANT VINCENT K. McMAHON’S MOTION TO COMPEL ARBITRATION- AKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD LLP
Defendant Vincent K. McMahon, by and through his undersigned attorneys, respectfully
moves this Court for an order compelling arbitration of this matter pursuant to the Federal Arbitration Act, 9 U.S.C. §§ 3, 4, for the reasons set forth more fully in the accompanying memorandum of law and Declaration of Vincent K. McMahon. Defendant McMahon further moves the Court for such other and further relief as the Court may deem just and proper.
On the same day, WWE filed a similar request to compel arbitration.
Defendant World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC (“WWE”) respectfully moves this- MORGAN LEWIS & BOCKIUS LLP
Court for an order compelling arbitration of this matter pursuant to the Federal Arbitration Act,9 U.S.C. §§ 3, 4, for the reasons set forth more fully in the accompanying Memorandum of Lawand Statement of Undisputed Material Facts. WWE filed its original Motion to Compel Arbitration on May 14, 2024. ECF No. 61. On June 11, 2024, the Court entered an order staying this action until December 11, 2024, and, in doing so, denied all pending motions to compel arbitration “without prejudice to renewal within two weeks of any future order of the Court lifting the stay. ”ECF No. 68. The stay expired on December 11, 2024, and accordingly, WWE hereby files a renewed and updated Motion to Compel Arbitration, with supporting memorandum of law and statement of facts. WWE respectfully requests that the Court schedule oral argument for this motion, and such other and further relief as the Court may deem just and proper.
Additional documents were also filed, which reference the contract signed between McMahon and Grant back in 2022, and state “any dispute arising under or out of that agreement to be arbitrated." The documents also reveals additional details and facts about the settlement agreement. Again, WWE filed a similar set documents.
Janel Grant's lawsuit accuses Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis of of sexual assault and trafficking. McMahon and his co-defendents have all denied any wrongdoing.
