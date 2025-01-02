Vince McMahon Blew Up At Michael Cole For Using Very Common Word On Commentary
Add "that" to the list of words that Vince McMahon hates.
During an appearance on Something to Wrestle, JBL spoke in detail about how difficult it was to work on commentary for WWE with Vince McMahon in his ear.
On the show, he talked about McMahon's hatred of the word "that" and told a story of McMahon going off on Michael Cole for using the word during a PPV.
"Vince didn’t like a lot of things like ‘very -- You’re very happy.’ Learn english. Say ‘ecstatic,'" JBL said on the show. "Vince didn’t like 'that.' He thought it sounded redneck-ish or stupid. He wanted better words. He wanted a more sophisticated commentary than that. He hated the word ‘that. That arm.’ That is no no. ‘The arm’ or ‘right arm.’ Vince hated the term ‘that’ and ‘the.’
"We were coming off air and we did the old Von Erich cage door finish where he slams the door on the guy’s head. Something like that. Michael (Cole) had the best notes and he would read those notes. He was so good and so professional. Michael is going over the finish, promoting Raw or something coming up. Michael is about seven seconds from being off air. He said, ‘Everything was going fine until he hit him with that door.’ You hear this baritone billionaire freaking erupt. I mean, erupt. We’re seven seconds from going off air. Vince had this wonderful pay-per-view and he’s so happy until Michael says ‘that door.’ Vince goes, ‘Michael, did you go to Syracuse, you illiterate son of a bitch. It’s fucking the door! Not that door!’ Michael is trying to go off air and Vince is yelling at him about ‘that door’ and ‘the door.’ It was one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. Michael read the whole thing like Vince wasn’t even there. It was tremendous."- JBL on Vince (h/t Fightful)
Vince McMahon is famously known for yelling at his announcers during shows. McMahon forced his announcers to stop using the words "wrestling" or "wrestler" during his shows.
