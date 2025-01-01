Jade Cargill Shares Another Cryptic Social Media Post; What On Earth Is Going On?
Jade Cargill has made another crypic social media post amid her on-going absence from WWE.
While still technically one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, listed so on WWE's website, Cargill has not been seen since she was written off television prior to Survivor Series: WarGames.
Cargill was the victim of a backstage attack where she ended up being slammed onto a car windshield. The angle was reportedly done due to Jade suffering a legitimate injury, but there's been conflicting information over how long she's expected to be out of action and whether or not she's actually hurt.
Adding to the cloud of mystery surrounding her status has been multiple cryptic social media posts made by Cargill herself. The latest was a photo of herself covered head to toe in blood, with no caption.
That photo, and a separate post made prior to Christmas, are the only ones she's put out on her X account since November 16.
It's still not known who attacked Cargill backstage, but the finger has been pointed at nearly every woman on the SmackDown roster from Nia Jax to Naomi, (who is currently filling in as one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions), and even her own tag team partner Bianca Belair.
We'll continue to keep you posted on any news regarding Jade Cargill and her current absence from WWE television.
