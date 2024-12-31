New WWE Programs Listed On Netflix, Including Content "Vaults" For Raw, Smackdown, NXT
With WWE Raw coming to Netflix on January 6, and WWE shuttering their Network in international markets, there was always the feeling that Netflix would find itself with a slew of archival content. That feeling has been justified with the discovery of three new listings on the streaming platform.
WWE Raw Vault, WWE SmackDown Vault, and WWE NXT Vault have all been spotted on Netflix's "coming soon" section. These new content "vaults" will feature selected moments and matches from WWE's three flagship programs.
WWE Raw Vault will feature "... highlights over three decades of unforgettable matches, moments and Superstar-studded episodes.”
WWE SmackDown Vault's description reads: "From Attitude Era origins to the modern day, these matches and milestones spanning over 25 years reinforce what it means to lay the SmackDown in WWE.”
WWE NXT Vault is described as "The next generation of Superstars step forward in Premium Live Events, classic encounters, and TakeOvers that define this trailblazing in-ring series.”
The three new vault additions join a slate of shows that will premiere on Wednesday (January 1) in the US market. Those shows include Superstars Profiles, Legends Profiles, Road to WrestleMania, Raw is Netflix, Best of WWE Raw 2024, WWE Top 10, and WWE Raw Classics which will be hosted by Big E.
With news of Big E joining the panel for a post-Raw show following its Netflix debut, it looks like the former World Champion will be moving more into a talking-head role. After his ousting from The New Day, it's great to see Big E included in new programming.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
New Match Announced For WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere
Drew McIntyre Threatens Netflix Social Media Guy Ahead Of WWE Raw Premiere
WWE Raw Results (12/30/24): CM Punk and Seth Rollins Trade Verbal Jabs, Women's IC Tournament Finals Set
The Takedown On SI's 2024 Pro Wrestling Awards: Best Wrestler, Storyline, Match, Rivalry & More