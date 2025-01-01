CM Punk Reveals His WWE New Year's Goals For 2025
CM Punk has a huge match against Seth Rollins on the WWE Raw premiere on Netflix to kickoff his 2025, but the Best in the World also has other resolutions and goals he wants to accomplish in the new year.
In a special New Year video posted by WWE on social media, Punk listed out his top resolutions for the year, including winning championships and something extra dastardly with Dominik Mysterio.
“Win the Royal Rumble, beat everybody, win all the titles, continue to make the New Day dress in the janitor’s closet, and shave Dominik Mysterio’s mustache."- CM Punk
Punk vs. Rollins is scheduled to be the main event of the first-ever episode of Raw on Netflix on January 6. The duo exchanged heated words this week and it will be the first time in over 10 years that Punk and Rollins wrestled one another.
The WWE Raw on Netflix premier will emanate from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Other announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship, and Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso.
