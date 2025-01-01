WWE And Topps Reunite For Long-Term Trading Card Partnership
WWE and Topps are back in business, today announcing a new long-term trading card partnership.
The WWE had previously worked with Panini, though terminated the deal back in 2023 for breach of contract. Because of the termination of that deal, WWE's current merchandise partner, Fanatics, who now owns Topps, and was set to produce WWE's trading cards in 2026, can immediately start producing the cards.
In their announcement, Topp's posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying:
𝗜𝗧’𝗦 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Topps and WWE have reunited for a long-term trading card partnership.
The post features WWE superstars including The Undertaker, Trish Stratus, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns, Tiffany Stratton, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley.
As for the first look at the cards, Topp's teased Rhea Ripley and CM Punk's trading cards (see below).
Here’s a first look at a few of our upcoming cards... We can’t WAIT to show you all we have in store. 😈
Follow @Topps to make sure you never miss a beat. 🤝
No additional details have been provided by Topps or WWE yet. The cards are not yet available on Topps' website.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Wrestlers With The Most Wins In WWE, AEW, TNA & More In 2024
Adam Copeland: AEW Fight for the Fallen Offers Escape For Devastated Hurricane Victims [Exclusive]
The 10 Best Women's Wrestling Matches Of 2024, Ranked
New WWE Programs Listed On Netflix, Including Content "Vaults" For Raw, Smackdown, NXT
Cody Rhodes Reveals Original Plans For His Infamous Neck Tattoo And How The Rock Influenced It