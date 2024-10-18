Vince McMahon Special To Air On Piers Morgan Uncensored
Piers Morgan Uncensored will air a special Vince McMahon episode on Youtube today at 3pm EST. The show's Twitter channel announced the news and the guests on Friday morning.
"This guy's delusional," the promo post said. "Smackdown! As a sensational Netflix documentary casts doubt on Vince McMahon's legacy, Piers Morgan invites his biggest supporters and critics into the Uncensored arena ... plus a special guest. Dropping at 8p UK time." The trailer episode is available to view below.
The guests included in this show are Jonathan Coachman, Vince Russo, Maven, and former WWE backstage interviewer, Charly Caruso. The special guest has not been revealed.
The Mr. McMahon documentary series premiered on Netflix last month. It's a six part series that details the life and career of Vince McMahon. The series touches on the sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations made against McMahon in a lawsuit, but doesn't dive deep because the majority of the show was put together before the allegations surfaced.
McMahon is currently embroiled in a civil lawsuit that alleges the crimes while McMahon was running WWE. McMahon has denied the allegations that also include Brock Lesnar and John Laurinaitis.
Lesnar was mentioned on this week's episode of WWE Raw for the first time in months. Speculation was that Lesnar may be making his return to the company, but reports indicate that isn't true and that WWE will not be doing business with Lesnar for the foreseeable future.
