Was There Ever Really a Plan to Reunite Big Cass With Enzo Amore in WWE?

It's been two months since Big Cass made his return to WWE, and there hasn't been so much as a whisper about his former tag team partner, Enzo Amore, since his arrival.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was spotted at the WWE Performance Center back in the spring, right around the same time that rumors began to swirl about Cass' expiring contract with rival All Elite Wrestling, and WWE management was reportedly discussing a reunion with Amore at that point.

Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select said back in May that there were some within WWE that did have interest in pairing Amore and Cass together on television once again, in part to help retool the men's tag team division, but the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer has heard a different story regarding the company's initial plans.

Did WWE ever have a plan to bring Enzo Amore back to team with Big Cass?

(Left) Enzo Amore and Snitsky in an Independent Superstars of Pro Wrestling show at the Totowa PAL on Friday, March 24, 2023. Part of the proceeds will benefit a Totowa family who lost their home to a fire. Wrestling Show | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“There was talk of Enzo in NXT. It was talked to me like it was pretty much a done deal, but they were gonna keep Enzo and Cass apart because of the idea that if they put them together, Cass’s upside is very limited in that tag team based on how WWE does tag teams," Meltzer said on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Big Cass made his re-debut in WWE on the August 3 edition of Monday Night Raw, and he's had some dominating outings over the past couple of months, but he's also suffered some key losses to significantly smaller opponents.

The overall lack of substantial booking or creative storylines has left many fans and critics puzzled and questioning the long-term outlook of Cass' second run with the company. Dave Meltzer went on to speculate whether a reunion with Enzo Amore could be just what Cass needs to get back on track.

OH MAN 😨



Big Cass DESTROYS Dragon Lee AND Rey Mysterio following their loss to The Judgment Day! pic.twitter.com/5uQf1IkzDk — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2026

“With Cass in the spot that he’s in, being with Enzo may not be the worst thing in a tag team. So I suppose they could do that. Seems kind of weird. What does Cass need Enzo for when he’s beating these guys up all by himself anyway?”

Following a loss to Dragon Lee last week, Cass bounced back on Monday Night by laying out both Lee and Rey Mysterio after their tag team match against The Judgment Day's "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

As of this writing, there's been no update on Enzo Amore's status with WWE. We'll keep you to date just as soon as more information becomes available.