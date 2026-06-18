What's Being Said About a Chad Gable Push Ahead of SummerSlam

WWE fans are ready to believe in Chad Gable again, and there are reportedly those in WWE who want to see him get a significant role during the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.

The annual SummerSlam Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Gable's hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

After performing the past couple of years as a heel, whether as himself or El Grande Americano, Gable has suddenly transformed into one of the most over babyfaces on Monday Night Raw. He's become allies with the likes of Rey Mysterio, Penta and Dragon Lee, and he picked up a win over Rusev earlier this week.

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee come to the AID of Chad Gable! 👏 pic.twitter.com/xmgyseNjPq — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2026

Some within WWE want to see Chad Gable have a prominent presence at SummerSlam

It was Chad Gable's (not counting matches as El Grande Americano) first singles win on the Red Brand in over a year, and it may not be his last if some folks in WWE have their way. The guys behind WrestleVotes Radio spoke about the latest rumblings on Gable's creative on Fightful Select Thursday.

"Chad Gable recently unmasked after his run as El Grande Americano and appears to be getting a push on WWE TV. In addition, Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that there are several within WWE pushing for Gable to have a prominent presence at SummerSlam."

No details have been provided on what that "prominent presence" could look like, but after over a decade in WWE, Chad Gable has never won a main roster singles title. Not long after this report from WrestleVotes surfaced, some fans on social media started pushing for Chad to challenge Penta for the Men's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

Chad Gable and Rusev | WWE

On the other side of the El Grande Americano coin, Ludwig Kaiser is expected to ride his continued push to the top of the Luche Libre AAA card after defeating Chad Gable at Noche de Los Grandes.

The mask he wore that night is currently up for auction to support a non-profit in Mexico that benefits ill children, and according to WrestleVotes, the bids thus far have exceeded expectations.

"Fanatics are "flabbergasted" at the performance of the auction for the El Grande Americano mask. The move has them brainstorming other ring-worn merchandise ideas, including some that could be bid on even before a match takes place."

The auction will close a week from today, on Thursday, June 25. The current winning bid is north of $40,000.