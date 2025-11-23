Warner Bros. Discovery Announces AEW Schedule Adjustments For December
It's nearly the most wonderful time of the year, and that means schedule changes abound for All Elite Wrestling.
Warner Bros. Discovery have announced a number of Dynamite and Collision adjustments on their website, including taking a head-to-head match-up with WWE off the table.
The Saturday, December 13 edition of AEW Collision will air on TNT at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) from the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales. Which means that John Cena's final match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington D.C. will run unopposed starting at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) on Peacock.
It appears that the pre-Christmas edition of AEW Collision will be a split show of some kind, with an episode scheduled to air directly after Dynamite on TBS at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT) on Wednesday, December 17. A Countdown to World's End 2025 special will then air at 11 p.m. ET (10 p.m. CT), also on TBS.
An episode of AEW Collision is also on the schedule for Saturday, December 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. ET) on TNT.
How about a little All Elite Wrestling for the Holidays?
Pre-recorded episodes of Dynamite and Collision will run on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day respectively.
The Wednesday, December 24 edition of AEW Dynamite on 34th Street will air at 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. CT) on TBS, and the Thursday, December 25 edition of AEW Christmas Collision is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT) on TNT. Both shows will be filmed ahead of time at the Manhattan Center in New York City.
All episodes of AEW Dynamite and Collision will be available for live streaming on HBO Max, per usual.
The third annual Continental Classic will heavily be featured throughout the month of December, as well as the final days of November, on AEW programming. Kazuchika Okada will be looking to defend his Unified Championship for the second year in a row, and he'll be doing so with his Don Callis Family members Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita in the tournament as well.
Also, the first ever AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions will be crowned in the coming weeks. That tournament will continue this Wednesday night on Dynamite when the Babes of Wrath take on the Sisters of Sin in a semifinal match-up.
The final pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling is Worlds End on Saturday, December 27 at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) from the NOW Arena in suburban Chicago. There is currently no Tailgate Brawl scheduled for that show.
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com