Warner Bros. Discovery Announces AEW Schedule Adjustments For December

It's nearly the most wonderful time of the year, and that means schedule changes abound for All Elite Wrestling.

Warner Bros. Discovery have announced a number of Dynamite and Collision adjustments on their website, including taking a head-to-head match-up with WWE off the table.

The Saturday, December 13 edition of AEW Collision will air on TNT at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) from the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales. Which means that John Cena's final match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington D.C. will run unopposed starting at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) on Peacock.

John Cena's Final Match | WWE

It appears that the pre-Christmas edition of AEW Collision will be a split show of some kind, with an episode scheduled to air directly after Dynamite on TBS at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT) on Wednesday, December 17. A Countdown to World's End 2025 special will then air at 11 p.m. ET (10 p.m. CT), also on TBS.

An episode of AEW Collision is also on the schedule for Saturday, December 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. ET) on TNT.

How about a little All Elite Wrestling for the Holidays?

AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander | All Elite Wrestling

Pre-recorded episodes of Dynamite and Collision will run on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day respectively.

The Wednesday, December 24 edition of AEW Dynamite on 34th Street will air at 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. CT) on TBS, and the Thursday, December 25 edition of AEW Christmas Collision is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT) on TNT. Both shows will be filmed ahead of time at the Manhattan Center in New York City.

All episodes of AEW Dynamite and Collision will be available for live streaming on HBO Max, per usual.

A million-dollar night for @TheDonCallis Family! But behind the smiles, tension rises between @rainmakerXokada & @Takesoup as Takeshita and @kylefletcherpro enter the Continental Classic!



Watch #AEWFullGear on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/XhtWCRKsmA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2025

The third annual Continental Classic will heavily be featured throughout the month of December, as well as the final days of November, on AEW programming. Kazuchika Okada will be looking to defend his Unified Championship for the second year in a row, and he'll be doing so with his Don Callis Family members Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita in the tournament as well.

Also, the first ever AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions will be crowned in the coming weeks. That tournament will continue this Wednesday night on Dynamite when the Babes of Wrath take on the Sisters of Sin in a semifinal match-up.

The final pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling is Worlds End on Saturday, December 27 at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) from the NOW Arena in suburban Chicago. There is currently no Tailgate Brawl scheduled for that show.

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

AEW Full Gear 2025 Results: Samoa Joe Wins World Title, Swerve Strickland Returns, The Elite Reunites

From Blacklisted To TNT Champion, Mark Briscoe & Tony Khan Discuss AEW Full Gear Victory

Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch & More Officially Announced For November 24 WWE Raw

Injured WWE Superstar Returns During AAA Event