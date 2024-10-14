Who's Next for Bill Goldberg? Three Possible Scenarios For The WWE Hall Of Famer
WWE’s “Bad Blood” brought back a significant number of Legends from multiple eras, as well as celebrities and musicians from all genres. Perhaps no more surprising an appearance came from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.
Goldberg was last seen in a WWE ring in 2022, in a losing effort against Roman Reigns during his historic 1,316 day championship reign. Shortly after this match, Goldberg’s contract ended and was not renewed. Online rumor speculated that Goldberg may end up in AEW as he was unhappy with his perceived lack of retirement match.
However, at this month’s Bad Blood premium live event, Goldberg was seen in the crowd with his son, Gage, and seated next to rapper Killer Mike. Goldberg was then involved in a segment with current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Goldberg attempted to jump the barricade to attack Gunther but was stopped by security. His appearance at "Bad Blood" has racked up over two million views on YouTube as of the time of publication.
Shortly after, Triple H and WWE posted a cryptic video with no audio showing him and Goldberg discussing something with the phrase “we’ll talk more very soon…”
It begs the question: What – or WHO – is next for Goldberg? Here are three possible – and completely hypothetical – scenarios.
1. Challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship
A match with Gunther seems the most likely scenario based on the current storyline and build. Although this championship doesn’t share the lineage of the WCW World Heavyweight Championship he once held, or even the WWE version of the Big Gold Belt that existed from 2002 through 2013, it would be a fitting end to the career of Goldberg to see him challenge one last time for the championship that defined his legacy in the sport. It seems unlikely to occur before Crown Jewel, as Gunther’s match is already set against WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. Although it’s entirely plausible to think that Goldberg may have something to do with a Gunther loss while assisting Dusty Rhodes’ son, and setting the table for a potential match at either Survivor Series: War Games or the returning Saturday Night’s Main Event.
2. Challenges Bron Breakker in career ending match
This also seems highly likely, as Bron Breakker has expressed his adoration for, and mentorship from, Goldberg on multiple occasions. Breakker would be a perfect opponent for Goldberg to end his career with. He would be putting over the new generation, and someone who carries the energy and intensity of Goldberg to the ring, while ending his career on his terms. It seems almost too perfect a story.
MORE: Bron Breakker on The Art of The Spear
3. Challenges Kevin Owens
This one’s a bit tricky, seeing as how Kevin Owens is currently embroiled in a feud with both Rhodes and Randy Orton. However, Owens never got his rematch with Goldberg after dropped the Universal Championship to him at Fastlane in 2017. This one seems the most like a pipe dream in an entire exercise of pipe dreams, but it’s possible to see them pivot to this to further the Owens/Rhodes/Orton storyline.
MORE: The Takedown Obtains Security Footage of Kevin Owens Snapping On Randy Orton At Last Night's Smackdown
Goldberg's return to the ring makes him one of a small handful of Superstars still performing from the Attitude Era. Whoever his opponent will be, it's sure to be an explosive and fiery match.
