Why Bron Breakker Didn't Win the 2026 Royal Rumble Revealed

Plans change all the time in the wrestling business, and it turns out that WWE pivoted with the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble match.

The newest season of WWE Unreal has premiered on Netflix. This season highlights WWE Royal Rumble 2026, John Cena's retirement tour, AJ Lee's return, and WWE WrestleMania 42, among other topics.

The show gives fans access to the conversations among WWE's creative team and shines a light on what Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (Triple H) and others are thinking.

One episode in particular sparked some buzz by revealing how significantly plans changed heading into WWE Royal Rumble 2026.

Bron Breakker | WWE

Why Bron Breakker didn't with the Royal Rumble

The new season of WWE Unreal highlights the road to WWE Royal Rumble 2026 and the event itself. In one highlight, the creative team discusses the idea to have Breakker win the Men's Royal Rumble match. Levesque noted that the team questioned whether Breakker could "handle" all that came with the responsibility.

Additionally, Levesque said they considered whether fans would "accept" this decision, and the company had to be sure. Ryan Ward, VP of Creative Writing at WWE, points out that the Royal Rumble is a star-making moment. Levesque responds to the idea of Breakker winning the match and, from there, the world title by agreeing that it would feel like they were "shoving him down [the fans'] throat."

Levesque also says that they could make a "shocking moment" out of Breakker winning the match, but he reiterated the concern that fans wouldn't accept it.

Bron Breakker was originally planned to win the Royal Rumble, but WWE creative ultimately changed course amid concerns that the push would come across as



“shoving him down fans’ throats” pic.twitter.com/ZWr6J9Cm1W — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 21, 2026

In reality, Roman Reigns went on to win the Men's Royal Rumble and challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42. Meanwhile, Breakker's road to WrestleMania was derailed when he suffered a hernia in February.

Breakker had surgery for the hernia, and he was sidelined for weeks. He eventually returned at WWE WrestleMania 42, where he attacked Seth Rollins and cost him his match against Gunther.

In recent weeks, some fans have been critical of the way that Breakker has been used as a member of The Vision. Rather than feuding with other top stars, he has been teaming up with Austin Theory and feuding with Alpha Academy (Otis and Akira Tozawa).

Nearly BREAKKING Dragon Lee in half! 🤯



The Vision pick up the WIN! pic.twitter.com/6JOG1i7dp4 — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2026

Theory and Breakker currently hold the WWE World Tag Team Championship. But given the way that Breakker had been feuding with Rollins and other world title contenders, many fans had been hoping to see him further up the card heading into SummerSlam.

The WWE Universe will have to wait and see how his journey will unfold from here on out.