Will Nick Aldis' National Treasure Worthy Moment at WWE SummerSlam Be His Last?

Nick Aldis may not have emerged victorious against Gunther at WWE SummerSlam, but Saturday night had to be nothing short of a dream come true for the National Treasure.

The former NWA and TNA World Heavyweight Champion laced up his boots and stepped inside the squared circle as a competitor for the first time in three years, doing so in front of over 35,000 people and with one of the best wrestlers in the world standing across the ring from him. Not exactly an easy night at the office, but Aldis' performance surpassed even the most optimistic of expectations.

He looked as good, if not better, than the Nick Aldis that last competed on television against the likes of Eric Young and Alex Shelley in TNA Wrestling. A few months after those matches took place, he'd sign his first ever WWE contract. Only, it wasn't to wrestle.

“When we first spoke about this, he was open to whatever opportunity there was to come to WWE. It was his dream job. The GM role was what we had. He was thrilled to take it and he’s never really questioned it in any way," Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque told The Takedown on SI on Saturday night.

Speaking from his own personal experience as a former wrestler, Levesque said that the desire to step back in the ring never really subsides. Especially when you're traveling to arenas all across the globe on a weekly basis, as Nick Aldis has done in his role as the SmackDown General Manager.

Patience proved to be the ultimate virtue for the National Treasure. He kept himself in tremendous shape, just in case the right moment ever came along for a comeback match, and the stars finally aligned ahead of this year's 'Biggest Party of the Summer.'

Has Nick Aldis earned himself more matches in WWE?

Nick Aldis | Netflix

"Opportunity arose for him to step into the ring, and it was on short notice," Levesque said. "There's a thing in our business about always stay ready. It was on short notice, but here he is. He looked like a million bucks. Went out there and performed like a million bucks."

The result of his match with The Ring General, however, was never in doubt. Not for a single second. Aldis ultimately lost to Gunther via submission, but on an evening where Randy Orton returned to RKO Cody Rhodes and Oba Femi slayed The Beast inside Hell in a Cell, it was The National Treasure who won the night with a spectacular performance and a very special post-match celebration.

After Gunther had excused himself from the ring, the victorious sounds of Symphony No. 9 faded out across the loudspeakers inside U.S. Bank Stadium. Leaving Nick Aldis alone in the center of the ring as thunderous applause and chants of "you still got it" echoed throughout the venue.

Aldis was soon joined by his wife, multi-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James, and their son Donovan, and they shared a moment together that had to have brought a tear to the eye of even the most hardened soul.

"I have to admit I was pretty emotional watching it happen for him, knowing him as a human being. And I was really excited for him," Levesque said about the impromptu post-match celebration. "Incredibly proud of him and what he accomplished tonight, and Gunther as well."

Moments before Paul Levesque made his way out to the podium for his first Premium Live Event press conference since Evolution last summer, he officially reinstated Nick Aldis to his role as SmackDown General Manager.

Does that mean that his match at SummerSlam was a one-off, or is there a possibility for more Nick Aldis wrestling matches down the line?

"Never say never," Levesque said in response to our question about Aldis' in-ring future. "You put on performances like that, it certainly doesn't make people not want to see you. So, let's see where it goes."

At 39-years-old, Nick Aldis is younger than any man who's held the WWE Championship since WrestleMania 33. And he proved Saturday night that he can still perform at a high level. Here's hoping that he does get another opportunity to wrestle again, and soon.