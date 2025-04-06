WrestleMania 41 Stage Construction Begins In Las Vegas [Photo]
WWE has begun construction on the WrestleMania 41 stage inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Pictures emerged from inside the stadium on social media Sunday morning.
WrestleMania 41 emanates live from Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. It's the biggest show of the year for WWE and typically features a massive stage presentation.
Announced matches for WrestleMania include John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs, Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship.
This week on Smackdown, Punk finally revealed to Reigns that his favor was to have Paul Heyman join him in his corner for his WrestleMania main event -- the first of his career.
The Rock has been involved with the build to WrestleMania, but has not been confirmed for the event at this time. Rock is attached to John Cena and the main event, as Cena joined him opposite Rhodes at Elimination Chamber.
Other featured WrestleMania matches include Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles, LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship, and more.
