WWE 2K24 Nominated For Sports Gaming Award
WWE 2K24 continues to make waves in the gaming world, and now it may add another accolade under its belt.
WWE posted on its X account that WWE 2K24 has been nominated for Best Sports/Racing Game at The Game Awards. It invited fans to vote for the game through this link. The game will compete against F1 24, EA Sports FC 25, NBA 2K25, and Top Spin 2K25 for the award.
MORE: WWE 2K24 Bray Wyatt "Wyatt Edition" Officially Released
WWE 2K24 was released on March 8, 2024 and received favorable reviews upon its release. Through this year, 2K24 has released multiple DLC packs, including “Nightmare Factory”, which included Dusty Rhodes, Stardust, “Undashing” Cody Rhodes, and Billy Graham, “The Bray Wyatt Edition”, including the 2024 version of Uncle Howdy and a new version of Wyatt’s character “The Fiend”, the “WCW Pack”, featuring Diamond Dallas Page, The Great Muta, and Lex Luger, and the “ECW Pack”, featuring CM Punk, The Sandman, and The Dudley Boyz.
WWE 2K24 is the latest installment of the popular franchise that includes an updated roster list, more customizations, revamped physics and more. WWE 2K25 is expected to release around March 2025.
In October, it was announced that the game would be free for all PlayStation Plus subscribers through that month.
Recommended
Sami Zayn Trolls WWE 2K24 X/Twitter Account For Typo
Cody Rhodes on Becoming The WWE 2K24 Cover Star: ‘This Is A Dream’
WWE SmackDown Preview (12/6/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream