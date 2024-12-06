WWE SmackDown Preview (12/6/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The push to Saturday Night's Main Event continues as Friday Night SmackDown invades the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Significant fallout from Survivor Series: WarGames is expected as Solo Sikoa and his new Bloodline have to come to terms with their defeats at the hands of Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline last Saturday in Vancouver. What does the future hold now for the OTC? Will he turn his attention toward the Royal Rumble and the opportunity it presents for him to regain his WWE Championship?
Speaking of which, the man who currently holds that title has a date with Kevin Owens eight days from now at Saturday Night's Main Event. What does Cody Rhodes have in store the fans in Minneapolis tonight?
Three more competitors have the opportunity tonight to advance in the Women's United States Championship Tournament, while we could also hear from the new Men's United States Champion. Shinsuke Nakamura had a decisive victory over LA Knight at Survivors Series, which the Megastar is likely not going to take laying down.
Here's everything we know is happening tonight on Friday Night SmackDown:
Match Card (Announced):
Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez in the Women's United States Championship Tournament
Will Johnny Gargano get on board with Tommaso Ciampa's way of getting back their Tag Team Championships?
Women's United States Championship Tournament Opening Round Triple Threat Match
It was a great birthday weekend for Naomi as her team came out of WarGames at Survivor Series with a big victory. Now she's looking to put the icing on the cake with a win tonight that would advance her to the semi-finals of the Women's United States Championship. She'll take on Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton and Elektra Lopez of Legado Del Fantasma. The winner faces Michin in the semi-finals.
Johnny Gargano owes Tommaso Ciampa an answer
Tommaso Ciampa is hellbent on regaining the WWE Tag Team Championships and he's willing to do so by any means necessary. He's given Johnny Gargano until tonight to either come up with a better plan or to get with his program. It's a tough decision for Gargano who has a lengthy history with both Ciampa and the Motor City Machine Guns. Where will his loyalties lie in the end?
How To Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
Major Airtime Adjustment for Monday Night Raw With Netflix Move [Report]
Pat McAfee Comments On WWE Raw Return & Upcoming Netflix Debut
WWE Rumors: The Latest on The Rock & WrestleMania 41, Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair