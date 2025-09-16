Paul Heyman Doesn't Think AJ Lee Is In The Same League As Becky Lynch
Paul Heyman might not be appearing on WWE television at the moment after suffering a guillotine choke at the hands of his former Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, but that doesn't mean he is sitting at home doing nothing.
With Heyman not on television, one thing fans are wondering about the mixed tag match at Wrestlepalooza featuring AJ Lee, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch is what role will Paul Heyman have in that match?
Speaking with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's The First Take, the Wiseman wouldn't reveal if he is going to be ringside for the tag match, but he did have some things to say about the competition.
"I actually think this is a complete misuse of CM Punk’s family, to be very honest with you. I don’t think AJ Lee is in the league of the greatest woman’s wrestler of all time, Becky Lynch, the first woman to ever main event WrestleMania and win, by the way."- Paul Heyman
He continued:
"She won the match, didn’t just main event it, she won the match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. I think it should simply be Seth Rollins versus CM Punk and the loser keeps AJ"- Paul Heyman [H/T Fightful]
Heyman claims that Roman Reigns choking him out is the reason that Becky Lynch was added to The Vision, claiming it was plan B, a.k.a plan Becky.
AJ Lee's First Match In Over Ten Years
Seth Rollins has been doing the rounds talking about this upcoming mixed tag match for Wrestlepalooza, appearing on multiple ESPN shows.
An appearance on Get Up with ESPN saw Rollins admit that AJ Lee is going to be the biggest wildcard in the match since she hasn't been in the ring in ten years. However, he said that nobody can beat him and Becky Lynch.
Fans have been ecstatic about AJ Lee's return and have gotten the chance to see her get a little physical in the ring with her Wrestlepalooza opponents on Raw and SmackDown, but how do you think she will do in the ring?
