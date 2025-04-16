WWE 2K25 Releases Patch 1.08 Covering Gameplay, MyFaction, Create, Universe & Online
WWE 2K25 has released its latest game patch, 1.08.
Published yesterday on the official 2K site, patch notes 1.08 is the third patch since the game's release on March 14th. The patch addresses issues with Gameplay, MyFaction, Create, Universe, Online and also made general stability and performance improvements.
The full list of WWE 2K25: Patch Notes 1.08 is below.
General
Stability and Performance improvements
Online
- Addressed reported concerns of entrance music and dialogue failing to play
- Addressed reported concerns of incorrect orders being displayed in a Royal Rumble match
- Addressed reported concerns of players encountering a game session error after playing consecutive matches
Universe
- Addressed reported concerns of empty match cards being generated
- Addressed reported concerns of Announce Cash-ins being usable after already using them
- Addressed reported concerns of the momentum tracker not tracking properly
- Addressed reported concerns of Superstars appearing invisible during rivalry cutscenes
- Addressed reported concerns of Superstars not being movable in tag team divisions when editing ranks
Create
- Addressed reported concerns of more parts than allowed being usable when randomizing than
- Addressed reported concerns of locked attire parts not displaying their proper thumbnail
- Addressed reported concerns of randomized part colors persisting after reverting the changes
- Addressed reported concerns of incorrect motions being assigned
- Addressed reported concerns of logo positions resetting in Create-a-Arena
Gameplay
- Addressed reported concerns of DIY titantron movies playing incorrectly
- Addressed reported concerns of match options persisting after a match has ended
- Addressed reported concerns of female Superstars being unable to participate in a MITB if they were cruiserweights
MyFaction
Addressed reported concerns of icons for various mods and stipulations not appearing
Previous WWE 2K25 Patches:
Published