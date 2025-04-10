WWE 2K25 Releases Patch 1.07 Covering Championships, Environments, MyRISE, & More
WWE 2K25 has released its latest game patch, 1.07.
Published today on the official 2K site, patch notes 1.07 is the second patch since the game's full release on March 14th. The patch includes stability and performance improvements alongside a slew of other extensive updates and fixes.
Some of the included updates are the addition of the men's and women's NXT championship, the addition of the Saturday Night's Main Event arena, updates to MyGM, MyFACTION and MyRISE, and much more.
Here's a brief summary of the improvements made to each category. The full list of WWE 2K25: Patch Notes 1.07 can be found through the link.
General
- Stability and performance improvements.
Championships
- NXT Men's and Women's Championships added.
Camera
- Fixed various camera issues, including camera angle tracking, losing the target in multiplayer brawl, camera not focusing, replays and highlights reels, superstars disappearing and more.
Create
- Stability improvements, various create-an-arena fixes, create-a-superstar fixes and more.
Environments
- The addition of the Saturday Night's Main Event arena, object collision improvements and updates to superstar trons.
MyGM
- The addition of women's midcard championships across WWE brands, updated belt visuals, stat updates for the roster plus superstar additions, victory bonuses and seasonal challenges, email interactions, tutorial updates and more.
Graphics
- Body bruising fixes, image placement and position fixing and general stability improvements.
MyFACTION
- Updated pack content displays and general improvements.
MyRISE
- General improvements
Universe
- Updates to the calendar, UI, matchmaking, rivalries and cutscenes, gameplay and more.
