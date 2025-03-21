Wrestling On FanNation

WWE 2K25 Releases Patch 1.06 Covering Gameplay, MyRISE, The Island & More

SI Wrestling Staff

WWE

WWE 2K25 has released its latest game patch.

Published yesterday (and updated today) on the official 2K site, patch notes 1.06 is the first patch since the game's full release on March 14th. The patch includes stability and performance improvements alongside several gameplay fixes. It also addressed issues with Bray Wyatt's 2023 entrance, The Rock's motion unlock issues, and much more.

The full list of WWE 2K25: Patch Notes 1.06 is below.

General

  • Stability and Performance improvements

Gameplay

  • Addressed reported concerns of Bray Wyatt ‘23 using an incorrect entrance during certain match types

MyRISE

  • Addressed reported concerns of Face Photo options missing during MyRISE

Universe

  • Addressed reported concerns of players being unable to change the arena when editing shows

MyGM

  • Addressed reported concerns of brands displaying incorrectly

Create

  • [CAE] - Addressed reported concerns of The Rock ‘01’s motion failing to unlock
  • [CAE] - Addressed reported concerns of custom videos appearing locked

Characters

  • Addressed concerns related to a few character likenesses

The Island

  • Addressed reported concerns of player banners not being displayed

