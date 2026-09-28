WWE and Bleacher Report Sign Multi-Year Partnership Deal

WWE continues to expand its range of media deals, as the company announced a new agreement with one of its main competitors' media partners

In recent years, WWE has continued to expand its various broadcasting agreements; Monday Night Raw premiered on Netflix in 2025, NXT moved to The CW in 2024, and Friday Night SmackDown returned to USA Network in 2024. Earlier this month, the company signed a deal that will see Main Event move to Rumble.

Now, WWE has reached a new agreement with one of AEW's media partners, and fans are buzzing about what the deal means for both companies.

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WWE and Bleacher Report reach multi-year agreement

WWE announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year partnership with Bleacher Report. As part of the deal, Bleacher Report will have global highlight rights across WWE's programming lineup, including Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and the company's premium live events, with content distributed across Bleacher Report, House of Highlights, B/R Wrestling, and its associated platforms.

Additionally, WWE is giving Bleacher Report a ringside presence, where the House of Highlights team will be able to capture original storytelling and behind-the-scenes content. The deal is set to begin ahead of Money in the Bank on October 10.

"Bleacher Report has long been at the intersection of sports and culture,” said Alex Varga, EVP, WWE. "Our partnership with B/R reinforces WWE’s commitment to bringing our content to a global audience."

Bleacher Report and WWE have reached a new multi-year content partnership that will bring WWE’s biggest moments, Superstars and stories to B/R’s massive global audience of sports fans!@BleacherReport will hold global highlight rights across WWE’s programming and WWE Premium… pic.twitter.com/G5mx9Pnd0g — WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2026

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported an update on the situation after speaking with a source at Warner Bros. Discovery, which both owns Bleacher Report through its TNT Sports division and remains AEW's main broadcast partner through TBS, TNT, and Max. This source noted that Bleacher Report has a number of content deals, and this is simply another one the company can monetize.

This source also said that the same was true of the AEW content the company has rights to, and they clarified that they still work closely with AEW. Per Sapp, this source expressed their belief that the deal will affect AEW in a positive way because WBD will have more resources dedicated to wrestling.

Additionally, Sapp writes that this deal is not expected to affect conversations surrounding an extension for AEW's television deals, as talks aren't expected to begin for some time because the company is signed through 2027 with a one-year option. Meanwhile, the looming WBD-Paramount merger remains a factor, and Tony Khan has spoken highly of what it means for AEW.

For now, fans can look forward to WWE content being on another platform. The Takedown on SI will provide more information as it becomes available.