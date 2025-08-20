Roman Reigns Match Revealed For WWE Clash In Paris
Roman Reigns will be in action at WWE Clash in Paris.
WWE has already announced several huge matches for its upcoming PLE in France, including John Cena going one-on-one with Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal 4-Way Match.
However, Raw general manager Adam Pearce just revealed one of the biggest matches yet.
Pearce took to X on Wednesday to officially announce that it’ll be Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed at the event.
Reigns appeared on this week’s Raw to take aim at ‘The Vision’ for their attack on Jey during his match with Bron Breakker, and ‘The Tribal Chief’ made it clear that he would be in Paris if Reed wanted a fight.
There has been plenty of bad blood between Reigns and Reed in recent months, with Reed stealing Reigns’ shoes on multiple occasions.
Paul Heyman has referred to Reed as ‘The Tribal Thief’ and the owner of the ‘Shoe-La-Fala’ collection.
What’s Next For Roman Reigns?
Reigns will get his hands on Reed at WWE Clash in Paris, but what about an eventual showdown with Rollins?
It seems as though Reigns may have to work his way through both Reed and Breakker to get to the highly-anticipated match with Rollins, which could potentially take place next year at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.
Reigns is reportedly set for a hiatus to film his role in the new Street Fighter movie - which also features Cody Rhodes - and that could keep hm out of the mix for a bit after Clash in Paris.
However, he is currently advertised for Survivor Series in November at Petco Park in San Diego, and that could be headlined by a WarGames Match with ‘The Vision’ against a combination of opponents that could include Reigns, Punk, or others.
Reigns will have revenge on his mind against Reed at Clash in Paris, but there figures to be plenty of intrigue when he eventually steps into the ring for the next chapter in his rivalry with Rollins.
Updated WWE Clash in Paris Card (Announced):
John Cena vs. Logan Paul
Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed
CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. Seth Rollins (c) in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship
Sheamus vs. Rusev in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match
