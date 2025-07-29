WWE Announces Details For Return To Japan Later This Year
WWE is returning to Japan for two shows in October. The company announced the news on Tuesday morning in a press release.
The two shows will take place at Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18. WWE has stated that these will be the only shows in Japan for the year.
In the press release, announced talent for the event included Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, The New Day, AJ Styles, Iyo Sky, The Judgment Day, and others. Tickets for the event will go on-sale on August 30 and WWE will be offering meet and greet opportunities for fans as well.
WWE has an ambitious international schedule near the end of 2025. In addition to these newly announced shows in Japan, WWE will head to Paris for the Clash in Paris PLE at the end of August. Prior to the shows in Japan, WWE will be in Australia for multiple tapings in early October.
This weekend, WWE invades the New York and New Jersey area with the first-ever two-night SummerSlam.
The show will take place from inside MetLife Stadium and feature a variety of matches including John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight, Gunther vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's World Championship, and more.
