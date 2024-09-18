LA Lakers Legend Derek Fisher Compares The Modern NBA To WWE
In many ways, the NBA is just like the WWE, at least that's what one NBA legend thinks.
While appearing on Byron Scott's Podcast, the Fastbreak, former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Derek Fisher compared the modern-day NBA to the WWE.
"So then when I kind of tap into more of — just as basketball fans do when I watch the NBA today, I sometimes compare it to if, you know, for those of you that remember when the WWE was WWF. I don't know if everybody remembers that. But there was a time where WWE was WWF, World Wrestling Federation, and then it shifted to World Wrestling Entertainment," Fisher said.
He adds. "Again, not right or wrong because one could argue that the WWE is a more impactful sport than the WWF was, depending on what side of the conversation you're on. I feel like all pro sports to some degree, not just in the NBA — even in the NFL, you listen to guys that have played before and coached before. It's a different game, and it's not a negative thing. It is built more for the entertainment value maybe than the competitive value. In previous generations, it was designed like a battle, a war. Gladiator, so to speak, and it doesn't mean the guys now aren't tough; they’re soft. I'm not saying that. I know that is said in some conversations, but that's not what I'm saying; it's definitely a different way for them to show up and compete."
Watch the full interview below.
It's a fascinating comparison, to say the least.
Fisher compares the changes in the modern NBA from previous generations to when the World Wrestling Federation became the World Wrestling Entertainment.
He notes that the modern NBA is geared towards entertainment, drawing fans in with the high octane action and highlight reel plays rather than the physicality that was present in the league while he played.
The modern NBA emphasizes spacing and three-point shooting that appeal to a casual audience. In contrast, the WWE has always been focused on storytelling and characters, with the action taking a backseat at times.
The NBA has always boasted a league full of colorful and, at times, out-of-this-world characters that can be compared to the modern-day powerhouse in professional wrestling.
Fisher spent 18 seasons in the NBA, helping The Los Angeles Lakers win five NBA championships.
