Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Announces New College Licensing Partnership; Possible NIL Opportunities

WWE is partnering up with St. Bonaventure University to create some new swag for the Bonnies!

Rick Ucchino

WWE Introduces St. Bonaventure Legacy Title
WWE Introduces St. Bonaventure Legacy Title / WWE

St. Bonaventure University is joining the ranks of Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU, Texas, Penn State and other college athletic programs across the country.

WWE announced a new multi-year licensing partnership With St. Bonaventure Wednesday while unveiling a new Legacy Championship Belt that features the official colors and branding of the Bonnies.

“Our goal is to help connect St. Bonaventure athletics with best-in-class brands like WWE,” St. Bonaventure men’s basketball general manager Adrian Wojnarowski said. “Our fans will love the Bonnies-inspired championship title belts, and our student-athletes will be the beneficiaries of the opportunities that come from our alignment with WWE.” 

This new partnership includes potential NIL opportunities for St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball players and student-athletes. 

“Woj instinctively understands the intersection of basketball and popular culture," said WWE President Nick Khan in a news release Thursday. "We believe his know how will help bring St. Bonaventure to new heights and we’re excited to be part of their journey.”

The legacy WWE title belt features custom side plates emblazoned with the recently refreshed marks that honor the proud tradition of St. Bonaventure athletics. It's now available for pre-order at WWEShop and on Fanatics.

Recommended

Trish Stratus On Why She Thinks WWE Match With Sasha Banks Didn't Happen [Exclusive]

Bronson Reed Has Successful But Reportedly More Complicated Ankle Surgery

Kevin Owens Rooting Hard For Finn Balor To Win The World Heavyweight Championship [Exclusive]

Published |Modified
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE