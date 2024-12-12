WWE Announces New College Licensing Partnership; Possible NIL Opportunities
St. Bonaventure University is joining the ranks of Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU, Texas, Penn State and other college athletic programs across the country.
WWE announced a new multi-year licensing partnership With St. Bonaventure Wednesday while unveiling a new Legacy Championship Belt that features the official colors and branding of the Bonnies.
“Our goal is to help connect St. Bonaventure athletics with best-in-class brands like WWE,” St. Bonaventure men’s basketball general manager Adrian Wojnarowski said. “Our fans will love the Bonnies-inspired championship title belts, and our student-athletes will be the beneficiaries of the opportunities that come from our alignment with WWE.”
This new partnership includes potential NIL opportunities for St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball players and student-athletes.
“Woj instinctively understands the intersection of basketball and popular culture," said WWE President Nick Khan in a news release Thursday. "We believe his know how will help bring St. Bonaventure to new heights and we’re excited to be part of their journey.”
The legacy WWE title belt features custom side plates emblazoned with the recently refreshed marks that honor the proud tradition of St. Bonaventure athletics. It's now available for pre-order at WWEShop and on Fanatics.
Recommended
Trish Stratus On Why She Thinks WWE Match With Sasha Banks Didn't Happen [Exclusive]
Bronson Reed Has Successful But Reportedly More Complicated Ankle Surgery
Kevin Owens Rooting Hard For Finn Balor To Win The World Heavyweight Championship [Exclusive]