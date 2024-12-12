Wrestling On FanNation

Bronson Reed Has Successful But Reportedly More Complicated Ankle Surgery

The broken ankle that Bronson Reed suffered at WWE Survivor Series is reportedly going to keep him out of action for months, possibly through WrestleMania season.

Rick Ucchino

Bronson Reed could be out of action for months
Bronson Reed could be out of action for months / WWE.com

Bronson Reed is officially on the road to recovery after suffering a broken ankle inside of Survivor Series: WarGames.

The big man underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair the damage that was done when he jumped off the top of the cage and came crashing down through a table.

Reed's feet made contact with the mat before the rest of his body landed and the impact caused significant damage. Apparently even more than what doctors originally thought, according to the Wrestling Observer.

"It’s gonna be many months of recovery. And, I mean, the only thing I heard was it was one of those things where, it was more complicated than they thought when they went in there. But apparently, they got it all done, and he’s on the road to recovery. So, all the best to him.”

Brian Alvarez - Wrestling Observer Radio

The belief is that Bronson Reed is going to be out of action through WrestleMania season, which is a shame on a number of levels.

Reed had been emerging as one of WWE's more believable and dominant heels over the past few months. He looked to be in line for his most notable push coming off his involvement with the Bloodline and his rivalry with Seth Rollins.

We here at the Takedown on SI wish Bronson Reed a speedy recovery and hope to see him squashing people again sooner rather than later.

Recommended

Trish Stratus On Why She Thinks WWE Match With Sasha Banks Didn't Happen [Exclusive]

Liv Morgan Comments On World Championship Reign Passing 200 Days

Kevin Owens Rooting Hard For Finn Balor To Win The World Heavyweight Championship [Exclusive]

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE