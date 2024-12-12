Bronson Reed Has Successful But Reportedly More Complicated Ankle Surgery
Bronson Reed is officially on the road to recovery after suffering a broken ankle inside of Survivor Series: WarGames.
The big man underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair the damage that was done when he jumped off the top of the cage and came crashing down through a table.
Reed's feet made contact with the mat before the rest of his body landed and the impact caused significant damage. Apparently even more than what doctors originally thought, according to the Wrestling Observer.
"It’s gonna be many months of recovery. And, I mean, the only thing I heard was it was one of those things where, it was more complicated than they thought when they went in there. But apparently, they got it all done, and he’s on the road to recovery. So, all the best to him.”- Brian Alvarez - Wrestling Observer Radio
The belief is that Bronson Reed is going to be out of action through WrestleMania season, which is a shame on a number of levels.
Reed had been emerging as one of WWE's more believable and dominant heels over the past few months. He looked to be in line for his most notable push coming off his involvement with the Bloodline and his rivalry with Seth Rollins.
We here at the Takedown on SI wish Bronson Reed a speedy recovery and hope to see him squashing people again sooner rather than later.
