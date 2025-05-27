WWE Raw Results (5/26/25): Liv Morgan Returns, Rollins Qualified, CM Punk Attacks
Liv Morgan made her return to WWE on this week's episode of Raw on Netflix.
Morgan made a surprise appearance inside The Judgment Day clubhouse as Roxanne Perez and Dominik Mysterio were getting accidentally too close to one another. Morgan asked what was going on, but said that Raquel Rodriguez had been keeping her informed of all Judgment Day happenings while she was out. Morgan said that she was going to go to Adam Pearce and get a shot at Money in the Bank.
On the way there, Morgan ran into Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane. Sane challenged Morgan to a match and Morgan accepted. During the match, Roxanne Perez ran down to the ring and cheated to help Morgan win. Rodriguez questioned that and had an argument with her near the ring. The argument distracted Morgan and allowed for Sane to get the win. After the match, Morgan blamed Rodriguez for the mishap.
Raw this week opened with a promo by Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Heyman introduced all the members of the group and then turned things over to Rollins. Rollins ripped on fans for chanting negatively at him and got heat that his faction hadn't gotten much of before. Rollins said that he wanted power in WWE and that the way to power was by being a champion.
Rollins then looked up at the Money in the Bank briefcases and said that he had a way to own the championship picture and that was by winning Money in the Bank.
In the main event, Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor and Sami Zayn to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. All three men battled, but things broke down at the end when not only did the Rollins faction get involved, but Dominik Mysterio did too.
Dominik tossed a steel chair into the ring for Finn Balor to use. Instead, Rollins hit Balor with a Stomp onto the chair and then covered for the victory.
After the match, CM Punk attacked Rollins and hit him with a GTS in the middle of the ring. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed tried to run him down, but Punk escaped through the crowd as the show went off the air.
In other action on the show this week, Gunther confronted Jey Uso in the middle of the ring and told him that he would be winning his WWE World Heavyweight Championship back on the Raw after Money in the Bank. Gunther said Jey wasn't championship material and in response, Jey said he was sick of people saying what his title reign would or wouldn't be.
Jey said that he wasn't underestimating Gunther and that he knew how dangerous Gunther was. He said that he would do what he did at WrestleMania and make Gunther tap out again.
Also, Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch had a long promo segment in the ring. Earlier on Monday, it was announced that Valkyria would be facing Lynch for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank. Valkyria said that Becky politicked her way into getting that title shot and that the match would go like it always goes with them -- Valkyria winning.
That brought Lynch out to the ring. Lynch said that if she can't beat Lyra for the IC championship at Money in the Bank, she'd never challenge for that championship again. Lyra accepted that offer.
Penta qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on this week's show. Penta defeated Chad Gable and Dragon Lee in an action-packed, high energy, blast of a match. Vikingo -- Gable's opponent at Worlds Collide -- got involved in the finish after Gable punched him when he was on the outside of the ring.
Finally, Rusev defeated Akira Tozawa in seconds this week, but then went on the attack after the match. Sheamus ran down to the ring to make the save and went face to face with his former faction-mate. The two looked like they would throw down and it appears a fight is in the cards in the near future.
Full WWE Raw Results (5/26/25)
- Penta defeated Chad Gable and Dragon Lee to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
- Rusev defeated Akira Tozawa
- New Day defeated The Creed Brothers and The War Raiders to retain the WWE World Tag Team Championship
- Kairi Sane defeated Liv Morgan
- Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor and Sami Zayn to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
