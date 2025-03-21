WWE Announces Nominees for 2025 Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards
WWE has announced that The Slammy Awards are back for 2025!
The 2025 Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards will stream live from WWE World in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend. The show will be hosted by Big E and Cathy Kelley and will air on WWE’s social platforms on Sunday, April 20.
Here is a list of this year's categories and nominees!
Female Superstar of the Year Nominees
- Liv Morgan
- Rhea Ripley
- Bayley
- Nia Jax
- Tiffany Stratton
- Chelsea Green
- IYO SKY
Male Superstar of the Year Nominees
- Cody Rhodes
- Roman Reigns
- Gunther
- CM Punk
- Damian Priest
- Drew McIntyre
- Jey Uso
- Seth Rollins
Most Memorable Entrance Nominees
- Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania
- Jey Uso on Raw on the Netflix debut with Travis Scott
- Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
- The Rock at WrestleMania
- Bayley at WrestleMania
- Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin
- Seth Rollins at WrestleMania with the Philadelphia Mummers Band
- Sami Zayn in Montreal with Jey Uso
- Sami Zayn at WrestleMania with Kevin Owens and Chad Gable
- Logan Paul at SummerSlam with MGK
- Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bad Blood with Liv Morgan in the Low Rider
- Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle
OMG Moment of the Year Nominees
- Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match finish at WrestleMania
- Dominik Mysterio turning on Rhea Ripley with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam
- Kevin Owen turning on Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in October
- New Day turning on Big E on Raw
- Tiffany Stratton’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Nia Jax on SmackDown
- Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania
- Wyatt Sicks debut on Raw
- Bron Breakker spearing iShowSpeed at Royal Rumble
- Bronson Reed hitting a Tsunami on Braun Strowman onto a car
- John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Roman Reigns returning at SummerSlam
- IYO SKY beating Rhea Ripley to become the Women's World Champion on Raw
Faction of the Year Nominees
- The OG Bloodline
- The Judgment Day
- The New Bloodline
- American Made
- Damage CTRL
Tag Team of the Year Nominees
- #DIY
- Awesome Truth
- A-Town Down Under
- Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair
- Motor City Machine Guns
- The Bloodline
- The War Raiders
- The Judgment Day
- The Street Profits
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
Rivalry of the Year Nominees
- CM Punk and Drew McIntyre
- Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes
- Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley
- Damian Priest and Finn Bálor
- Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes
- Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton
- Bloodline vs. Bloodline
NXT Superstar of the Year Nominees
- Oba Femi
- Roxanne Perez
- Trick Williams
- Ethan Page
- Giulia
- Kelani Jordan
Match of the Year Nominees
- Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania
- CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre - Hell in a Cell Match
- Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania
- Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam
- Damian Priest vs. Gunther at SummerSlam
- Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles at WWE Backlash
- 2025 Men’s WarGames Match
- Bayley vs. IYO SKY at WrestleMania
- Sami Zayn vs. Gunther at WrestleMania
- Gunther vs. Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin
- Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk on the Raw Netflix premiere
WTF Moment of the Year Nominees
- R-Truth calls Triple H “Ciampa”
- Kevin Owens’ car interviews
- Chelsea Green goes into the dumpster
- Dominik Mysterio in the shark cage
- iShowSpeed with Logan Paul at WrestleMania
- LA Knight in Logan Paul’s pool
- R-Truth wrestles with John Cena
- Rabid noises from Tama Tonga
- Jacob Fatu: “I Love You Solo”
- The Wyatt Sicks debut
Social Star of the Year Nominees
- Chelsea Green
- Drew McIntyre
Breakout Superstar of the Year Nominees
- Bron Breakker
- Lyra Valkyria
- Penta
- Oba Femi
- Giulia
- Tiffany Stratton
- Jacob Fatu
- Chelsea Green
- Stephanie Vaquer
Voting is now open and you can cast your ballot for your favorite WWE Superstars, matches and moments over on WWE.com.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (3/21/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
CM Punk, Jacob Fatu, Will Ospreay, Wrestling World React To Homicide's Retirement Match
CM Punk Inspired Chris Bey To Fight To Walk Again After Tragic In-Ring Accident
Former WWE Champion Challenges Minnesota Governor Tim Walz To A Fight