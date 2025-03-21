Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Announces Nominees for 2025 Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards

Which WWE Superstars, moments and matches were the best in 2025? Voting is now open for this year's Slammy Awards!

2025 Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards
2025 Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards / WWE.com

WWE has announced that The Slammy Awards are back for 2025!

The 2025 Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards will stream live from WWE World in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend. The show will be hosted by Big E and Cathy Kelley and will air on WWE’s social platforms on Sunday, April 20.

Here is a list of this year's categories and nominees!

Female Superstar of the Year Nominees

Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan spent much of 2024 as Women's World Champion / WWE.com
  • Liv Morgan
  • Rhea Ripley
  • Bayley
  • Nia Jax
  • Tiffany Stratton
  • Chelsea Green
  • IYO SKY

Male Superstar of the Year Nominees

Roman Reigns
Was Roman Reigns THE guy in 2024? / WWE.com
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Roman Reigns
  • Gunther
  • CM Punk
  • Damian Priest
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Jey Uso
  • Seth Rollins

Most Memorable Entrance Nominees

Jey Uso
Does anything top a Jey Uso entrance? / WWE
  • Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania
  • Jey Uso on Raw on the Netflix debut with Travis Scott
  • Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
  • The Rock at WrestleMania
  • Bayley at WrestleMania
  • Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin
  • Seth Rollins at WrestleMania with the Philadelphia Mummers Band
  • Sami Zayn in Montreal with Jey Uso
  • Sami Zayn at WrestleMania with Kevin Owens and Chad Gable
  • Logan Paul at SummerSlam with MGK
  • Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bad Blood with Liv Morgan in the Low Rider
  • Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle

OMG Moment of the Year Nominees

New Day sucks
WWE fans are still stunned by what happened with the New Day / WWE.com
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match finish at WrestleMania
  • Dominik Mysterio turning on Rhea Ripley with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam
  • Kevin Owen turning on Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in October
  • New Day turning on Big E on Raw
  • Tiffany Stratton’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Nia Jax on SmackDown
  • Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania
  • Wyatt Sicks debut on Raw
  • Bron Breakker spearing iShowSpeed at Royal Rumble
  • Bronson Reed hitting a Tsunami on Braun Strowman onto a car
  • John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber
  • Roman Reigns returning at SummerSlam
  • IYO SKY beating Rhea Ripley to become the Women's World Champion on Raw

Faction of the Year Nominees

The Original Bloodline
The Original Bloodline of Paul Heyman (back), Jey Uso (far left), Sami Zayn (second left), Jimmy Uso (far right), Roman Reigns (front left) and new member CM Punk (front right). / WWE.com
  • The OG Bloodline
  • The Judgment Day
  • The New Bloodline
  • American Made
  • Damage CTRL

Tag Team of the Year Nominees

Jade
Where Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair the best tag team in 2024? / WWE.com
  •  #DIY
  • Awesome Truth
  • A-Town Down Under
  • Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair
  • Motor City Machine Guns
  • The Bloodline
  • The War Raiders
  • The Judgment Day
  • The Street Profits
  • Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Rivalry of the Year Nominees

Drew McIntyre carrying CM Punk
Drew McInytre and CM Punk had many talking in 2024 / WWE.com
  • CM Punk and Drew McIntyre
  • Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes
  • Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley
  • Damian Priest and Finn Bálor
  • Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes
  • Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton
  • Bloodline vs. Bloodline

NXT Superstar of the Year Nominees

Oba Femi
Oba Femi had a dominant 2024 / WWE.com
  • Oba Femi
  • Roxanne Perez
  • Trick Williams
  • Ethan Page
  • Giulia
  • Kelani Jordan

Match of the Year Nominees

Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes captured the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL / WWE.com
  • Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania
  • CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre - Hell in a Cell Match
  • Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania
  • Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam
  • Damian Priest vs. Gunther at SummerSlam
  • Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles at WWE Backlash
  • 2025 Men’s WarGames Match
  • Bayley vs. IYO SKY at WrestleMania
  • Sami Zayn vs. Gunther at WrestleMania
  • Gunther vs. Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin
  • Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk on the Raw Netflix premiere

WTF Moment of the Year Nominees

Uncle Howdy surrounded by his new family on Raw
Everyone remembers when the Wyatt Sicks debuted / WWE
  • R-Truth calls Triple H “Ciampa”
  • Kevin Owens’ car interviews
  • Chelsea Green goes into the dumpster
  • Dominik Mysterio in the shark cage
  • iShowSpeed with Logan Paul at WrestleMania 
  • LA Knight in Logan Paul’s pool
  • R-Truth wrestles with John Cena
  • Rabid noises from Tama Tonga
  • Jacob Fatu: “I Love You Solo”
  • The Wyatt Sicks debut

Social Star of the Year Nominees

Chelsea Green
Pledge your allegiance to Chelsea Green / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
  • Chelsea Green
  • Drew McIntyre

Breakout Superstar of the Year Nominees

Bron Breakker
Did Bron Breakker have his breakout year in 2024? / WWE.com
  • Bron Breakker
  • Lyra Valkyria
  • Penta
  • Oba Femi
  • Giulia
  • Tiffany Stratton
  • Jacob Fatu
  • Chelsea Green
  • Stephanie Vaquer

Voting is now open and you can cast your ballot for your favorite WWE Superstars, matches and moments over on WWE.com.

Published
Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

