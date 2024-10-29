WWE Announces Return To Madison Square Garden During New York Knicks Game
WWE is heading back to the World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden.
The company announced on Monday night that they'd be returning to The Garden for their traditional post-holiday show on December 26. The news was made during a New York Knicks game with an announcement by star player and wrestling fan, Jalen Brunson.
WWE has famously made this holiday stop a tradition on it's yearly event calendar. While only a house show, WWE has loaded the show with various top talents throughout the years.
MORE: WWE WrestleMania 41 Ticket Prices Spark Outrage Among Fans
Last year at the event, CM Punk wrestled his first WWE match since making his return at Survivor Series. This year's card for the show has not been announced at this time.
WWE has a long history inside Madison Square Garden. Vince McMahon Sr. booked the territory when it was the WWWF. Vince McMahon Jr. ran the first-ever WrestleMania from inside the hallowed grounds of The Garden. Hulk Hogan & Mr. T vs. Paul Orndorff & Roddy Piper were in the main event. The show also included various celebrity appearances from Muhammed Ali, Cindi Lauper, and others.
This year's WrestleMania will be held inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Two-night tickets to the event on April 19 and April 20 next year went on sale last weekend.
Recommended
Shawn Michaels' 5 Best WWE WrestleMania Matches
Vince McMahon's First Pick For WWE Champion Was Dusty Rhodes, Not Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan Claims He Turned Down Advances From Two Pop Music Icons