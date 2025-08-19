WWE Appears To Complete Sami Zayn Swap By Moving Another Superstar To Monday Night Raw
Sami Zayn announced this past Friday night that he was officially a member of the SmackDown roster, and it appears that Monday Night Raw has now received equal compensation back in return.
While there has been no public announcement of the switch, LA Knight is now listed as a Raw Superstar on WWE's website as of Tuesday afternoon.
It's important to note that the online WWE rosters are not always perfectly accurate, Kiana James is still listed as a Raw Superstar despite pairing herself with Giulia on SmackDown, but moving Knight to Monday nights makes a ton of sense if it is official.
The Megastar has been embroiled in a rivalry with Seth Rollins and The Vision dating back to Money in the Bank in July, and things do not appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
LA Knight, CM Punk and Jey Uso will all challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris coming up on Sunday, August 31. A match that The Visionary is currently a heavy favorite to win according to most of the oddsmakers.
This trade may be a sign that the WWE Draft won't take place in 2025
Its too early to tell if this roster swap of Zayn and Knight is an isolated occurrence or if more shuffling will be happening in the weeks ahead, but this one trade may be an indication that WWE has decided to table the draft for 2025.
News about the annual WWE Draft has gone stone-cold in recent weeks, with the most recent update indicating that the company would be looking at a post-SummerSlam shake-up. There's obviously still time to set one up ahead of the season premiere episodes of Raw and SmackDown next month, but that would make the timing of this move head-scratching to say the least.
The WWE Draft had coincided with the NFL Draft in April the past two years, but the WWE creative team opted to retool the Red and Blue Brand rosters earlier this year via the transfer window. A necessary move due the Raw premiere on Netflix in January and SmackDown moving to three hours on the USA Network for the first half of 2025.
We'll keep you posted on any news regarding the WWE Draft right here on The Takedown on SI.
