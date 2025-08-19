Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Appears To Complete Sami Zayn Swap By Moving Another Superstar To Monday Night Raw

Monday Night Raw apparently just added a megastar to its roster as Sami Zayn moves to WWE SmackDown.

Rick Ucchino

Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn / WWE

Sami Zayn announced this past Friday night that he was officially a member of the SmackDown roster, and it appears that Monday Night Raw has now received equal compensation back in return.

While there has been no public announcement of the switch, LA Knight is now listed as a Raw Superstar on WWE's website as of Tuesday afternoon.

It's important to note that the online WWE rosters are not always perfectly accurate, Kiana James is still listed as a Raw Superstar despite pairing herself with Giulia on SmackDown, but moving Knight to Monday nights makes a ton of sense if it is official.

The Megastar has been embroiled in a rivalry with Seth Rollins and The Vision dating back to Money in the Bank in July, and things do not appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

LA Knight, CM Punk and Jey Uso will all challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris coming up on Sunday, August 31. A match that The Visionary is currently a heavy favorite to win according to most of the oddsmakers.

This trade may be a sign that the WWE Draft won't take place in 2025

Cody Rhodes & Triple H
Cody Rhodes & Triple H at WWE Draft 2024 / WWE.com

Its too early to tell if this roster swap of Zayn and Knight is an isolated occurrence or if more shuffling will be happening in the weeks ahead, but this one trade may be an indication that WWE has decided to table the draft for 2025.

News about the annual WWE Draft has gone stone-cold in recent weeks, with the most recent update indicating that the company would be looking at a post-SummerSlam shake-up. There's obviously still time to set one up ahead of the season premiere episodes of Raw and SmackDown next month, but that would make the timing of this move head-scratching to say the least. 

The WWE Draft had coincided with the NFL Draft in April the past two years, but the WWE creative team opted to retool the Red and Blue Brand rosters earlier this year via the transfer window. A necessary move due the Raw premiere on Netflix in January and SmackDown moving to three hours on the USA Network for the first half of 2025.

We'll keep you posted on any news regarding the WWE Draft right here on The Takedown on SI.

The Latest on WWE, AEW & More

Batista And The Rock Square Off In Best Wrestlers Turned Actors List

Talk Of A Chris Jericho WWE Return Reportedly Heating Up

Karrion Kross Announces First Post-WWE In-Ring Appearance

The Young Bucks Reveal One Key Trait That Helped Make Adam Page A Star In AEW

Published |Modified
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com

Home/WWE