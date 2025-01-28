Jordynne Grace Opens Up On Appearing As A Surprise In The Royal Rumble Last Year
One of the biggest surprises in WWE Royal Rumble history was seeing TNA star, Jordynne Grace, walk down the aisle as a surprise entrant in 2024.
Grace was the TNA Knockouts Champion at the time and seeing a star from another company enter WWE's biggest match was a shock.
Grace opened up about that appearance in a new interview with Chris Van Vliet. She said that at first, she thought the news of her being in the Royal Rumble was a rib, but she eventually understood how big of an opportunity she had in front of her.
“The first I ever heard of it was when Scott [D’Amore] called me, literally the week before, and asked if I wanted to do the Rumble like that was any question at all," Grace said. "But that was the first time I ever heard about it and then after that, it just kind of snowballed from there. I thought he was joking. I had just gotten home from the tapings actually, from the TNA tapings. I was like, I just don’t understand why you’re calling to rib me, you could do this over text, I don’t get it. He was like no, they want to use you for the Rumble. And I was just like, it was mind-blowing.”
Grace said that she was a little nervous before the appearance, but that she knew she had to seize her moment.
“I mean, I don’t want to think about all that, because I was already nervous enough as it is and I wanted to concentrate 100% on my performance," Grace said. "If there was any time to make a statement and to seize an opportunity, that was going to be it. So I knew I had to nail it 100% especially because I was representing TNA. If I do badly, I feel like that reflects negatively on TNA. [You were booked so strong though]. I was, and I had a really cool elimination.”
Grace lost to Tessa Blanchard at the TNA Genesis PPV earlier this month and has now reportedly signed with WWE.
She's a multiple-time Knockouts World Champion in Impact Wrestling and TNA.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
JD McDonagh Reveals His Injuries After Being Hospitalized From Scary Spot On WWE Raw
WWE Raw on Netflix Results [1/27/25]: Sami Zayn Loses Main Event; Helluva Kicks Cody Rhodes
WWE 2K25 Reveals Roman Reigns As Video Game Cover Star [Photo]
WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats & More A&E Programming To Debut in February