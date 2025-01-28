Carmelo Hayes Attacks Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw, Declares For WWE Royal Rumble Match
Carmelo Hayes declared for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Match in a very public way.
After WWE Raw went off the air on Netflix this week, Hayes attacked the current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, from behind. Rhodes had just finished an intense promo segment with CM Punk when the fists came flying from Hayes.
Hayes then posted on social media that he was entering the Royal Rumble match.
They saying I’m buried but I’ve never felt more alive 😈- @Carmelo_WWE
See you at the Royal Rumble 🎯
Hayes enters a crowded men's Royal Rumble field that includes Punk, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and others.
On Raw, Punk, Drew, Rollins, and Jey all made their cases as to why they were best positioned to win the Rumble match and head to the WrestleMania main event for a chance to win the world championship.
MORE: The Most WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations Of All Time, In A Single Match, And By Year
The WWE Royal Rumble PLE airs live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, February 1.
Announced matches for the show include both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Ladder Match, and Motor City Machine Guns vs. DIY for the WWE Tag Team Championships in a Two out of Three Falls Match.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
JD McDonagh Reveals His Injuries After Being Hospitalized From Scary Spot On WWE Raw
WWE Raw on Netflix Results [1/27/25]: Sami Zayn Loses Main Event; Helluva Kicks Cody Rhodes
WWE 2K25 Reveals Roman Reigns As Video Game Cover Star [Photo]
WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats & More A&E Programming To Debut in February