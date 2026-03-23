WWE Champions Set to Appear at MLB Opening Day on Netflix

The Netflix partnership is the gift that keeps on giving for WWE.

WWE and Netflix entered into a partnership at the beginning of 2025. WWE airs its flagship Raw television program on the world's most popular streaming service and the deal is worth over a billion dollars. In addition to that, the partnership has opened business doors for WWE into new media areas.

One of those areas is professional sports. NBA stars, NFL stars, boxers, and UFC fighters have all appeared in various capacities, and WWE will receive additional promotion and mainstream attention this week because of the partnership.

Major League Baseball opens it's regular season on Wednesday night with a first-ever broadcast on Netflix. The first game of the year is between the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, and WWE will be a part of that event.

The Usos set to Yeet at MLB Opening Day event on Netflix

The Usos reunite on Raw | WWE

On Monday morning, Netflix announced that The Usos would be on hand for MLB Opening Day on Netflix. The streaming company didn't reveal what The Usos would do, if anything, on the show, but they will be there to hype WWE and WrestleMania.

The Usos are the WWE World Tag Team Champions and have a major match on tonight's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. After a run-in with The Vision last week on the show, The Usos will face Logan Paul and Austin Theory in a tag team match this week.

The Usos are pulling up to Opening Night 🔥 @WWE Superstars Jey & Jimmy Uso will be special guests on #OpeningNight — the first-ever @MLB game on Netflix.



LIVE on Netflix March 25. Special coverage starts at 7PM ET | 4PM PT. pic.twitter.com/09214qvc7d — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) March 23, 2026

The world tag titles won't be on the line in the match this week, but a win by Paul and Theory would inch them closer to a championship opportunity.

Tonight's episode of Raw is set to be a big one. In addition to The Usos in a tag team match, Brock Lesnar will appear on the show this week. Last week, Lesnar was taken out by Oba Femi after Femi accepted his open challenge for a match at WrestleMania 42 this year. What will Lesnar have to say about last week's attack and Femi as his opponent.

Last week on Raw, Becky Lynch viciously attacked AJ Lee. Lynch is scheduled to be on hand tonight to address that attack and her future with Lee, who is the current WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. CM Punk punched Roman Reigns as the show went off the air last week, but both will be in the building on the show this week.

WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania. WrestleMania 42 airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on April 18 and April 19 from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.