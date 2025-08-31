WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's the final main roster Premium Live Event of the Peacock era as WWE Clash in Paris streams live from Paris, France.
John Cena will grace the city of Paris, France with one of the final appearances of his WWE career, and he's hoping to deliver the gift of beating Logan Paul's backside.
The 'Greatest of All Time' will go one-on-one with the social media megastar in a match that many feel he doesn't deserve, but perhaps a victory will finally earn him some respect from the WWE Universe.
The World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line Sunday as Seth Rollins defends his title against three of the top stars from Monday Night Raw in a Fatal 4-Way Match, Becky Lynch puts her Women's Intercontinental Championship up for grabs in a battle of generations and The Street Profits will have one more shot at reclaiming the WWE Tag Team Championships.
Roman Reigns will be in action as well as he faces off against The Vision's Big Bronson Reed and Paris... are you ready for a banger?! It's Sheamus versus Rusev this afternoon and anything goes. Here's everything you need to know about WWE Clash in Paris:
Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match
Rusev returned to WWE this past April bigger, stronger and more confident than anyone has ever seen him before. He's been flat out hurting people, part of a mission to rid the company of weakness. There's nothing weak about Sheamus' game. The Celtic Warrior has been more than willing to step up to the challenge of the Bulgarian Brute, and these longtime rivals are set to go to war one more time in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match.
Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed
Roman Reigns may not be the man he once was, but he'll have the opportunity to take a massive step toward reclaiming his former glory at Clash in Paris. The Vision completed the prophecy foretold by Cody Rhodes well over a year ago by taking everything away from The OTC, even his shoes. Reigns will step into the ring Sunday afternoon against the very man who robbed him. It's the Tribal Chief against the Tribal Thief, Big Bronson Reed.
WWE Tag Team Championship Match
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been in hot pursuit of the Wyatt Sicks ever since they lost the WWE Tag Team Titles to Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis back in July. The Street Profits defeated Melo Don't Miz this past Friday night to earn their rematch, but that victory came with a warning. Bo Dallas, sans Uncle Howdy mask, told Ford and Dawkins their bond would be truly tested should they fail to win back the gold in Paris.
Women's Intercontinental Championship Match
It's the best of the 'Women's Evolution Era' going head-to-head with the best of the 'Divas Era' as Becky Lynch defends her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella. The WWE Hall of Famer is looking to live up to those lofty expectations and capture her first singles title in WWE in over a decade. While The Man is out to definitively prove that generations are inconsequential, because she's the greatest woman to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots.
World Heavyweight Championship Fatal 4-Way
CM Punk spent the past few weeks trying to rally the troops around a common enemy in Seth Rollins, but that effort blew up in his face this past Monday night on Raw. Jey Uso sent a loud and clear message that it's everyone for themselves when he dropped Punk with a super kick. The Visionary's plan of divide and concur certainly appears to be working as he gets set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Punk, Uce, and LA Knight in a Fatal 4-Way Match.
John Cena vs. Logan Paul
John Cena believes that Logan Paul has all the potential in the world to be a great WWE Superstar, but says he doesn't have the passion or motivation to match his off-the-charts athletic ability. The 'Greatest of All Time' has warned The Maverick to reach deep down and bring his A-game to Paris, because if he doesn't, it's going to be a long night at the office. Does Logan Paul have what it takes to spoil one of the last matches of John Cena's career?
WWE Clash in Paris date:
Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025
WWE Clash in Paris start time:
Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
WWE Clash in Paris location:
Location: París La Défense Arena, Paris France
How To Watch WWE Clash in Paris:
Streaming: Exclusively in the United States on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.
WWE Clash in Paris Match Card 2025:
John Cena vs. Logan Paul
Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship
The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed
Sheamus vs. Rusev in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match
WWE Clash in Paris Predictions:
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More