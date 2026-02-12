WWE Considering Multiple Options for Jade Cargill's WrestleMania 42 Opponent

WWE is running out of time to solidify WrestleMania 42 plans for one of the company's four major championships.

Jade Cargill won the WWE Women's Title back at Saturday Night's Main Event in November, and she'll finally be defending the gold for the first time Friday night on SmackDown against Jordynne Grace.

There's no question that injuries have played a major role in her inactivity as a champion thus far. Her former tag team partner and potential rival, Bianca Belair, still has not been cleared to return to the ring after she broke her knuckle at WrestleMania 41.

Tiffany Stratton had to take time off for her own injury after she dropped the title to Jade at SNME, and then both Michin and B-Fab suffered injuries during the recent holiday tour while they were feuding with Cargill on television. Other credible challengers like Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax, have been committed to the flourishing Women's Tag Team Division, but that could be changing soon.

During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the guys discussed the current WWE Women's Title picture and said that the creative team has not been able to settle on a plan for Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42.

"WWE has yet to determine the direction of the WrestleMania Smackdown Women's Title match. Many possibilities have been discussed, with Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton among some of the more pitched options to face Jade Cargill."

Who will become the No. 1 Contender for the WWE Women's Championship?

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio | Netflix

Liv Morgan won the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble Match and will face the champion of her choosing at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' this year.

The belief is that she will ultimately select Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, which means the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber Match will determine Cargill's opponent. Or out of respect for her chances on Friday, Jordynne Grace's opponent.

MORE: How to Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Stream

Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley have earned their way into the match already, with another qualifying triple threat match set to take place on Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown in Dallas, Texas. It will be Alexa Bliss taking on Women's United States Champion Giulia and Zelina Vega.

Rhea Ripley | Netflix

Six women will compete in the match, which will take place on Saturday, February 28 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. That means the WWE creative team has a little over two weeks to decide who is going to walk out of the Windy City with their ticket punched to Las Vegas.

