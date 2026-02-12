WWE Reportedly Files Trademark For New Faction

Is this the name for a new WWE faction?

The list of stables has grown in WWE in recent years, with The Vision, The Judgment Day, The MFTs, and The Wyatt Sicks all currently featured weekly on both the Raw and SmackDown brands.

Of course, there has also been The Bloodline saga with the various iterations of the group, but Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman have decided to pursue different goals.

Roman Reigns | Netflix

Speaking of goals, it appears that WWE has something in mind for a faction that seems to have similar aspirations.

WWE reportedly filed to trademark “Birthright” on February 11, which could hint at the official name for a growing NXT stable.

Lexis King, Arianna Grace, and Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo have been actively recruiting Charlie Dempsey and Uriah Connors into their group on NXT television, claiming that it is their “birthright” to succeed in WWE.

Their reasoning has to do with their family ties in professional wrestling.

The incredible history of our Birthright shall never be forgotten!!! 👑👑👑👑👑 https://t.co/S9SV5r6TUp — King (@LexisKingWWE) February 11, 2026

King is the son of Brian Pillman, Grace is the daughter of Santino Marella, Lorenzo is engaged to Grace, Dempsey is the son of William Regal, and Connors is the son of Fit Finlay.

So, it seems that WWE is running with the family theme to potentially bring those superstars together into one faction.

The trademark filing is for “entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media.”

Could a top free agent join “Birthright” in WWE?

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. David Finlay in G1 Climax 35 | New Japan Pro-Wrestling

While King, Grace, Lorenzo, Dempsey, and Connors would be quite a start for the potential stable, there’s a free agent who would also fit the criteria.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported on Wednesday that there has been contact between WWE and former NJPW star David Finlay, who is the brother of Connors.

BodySlam added that Finlay has been discussed within WWE creative. "One source stated that there is no indication that he has agreed to a deal or is signing with WWE, but he has been discussed internally," BodySlam wrote.

What is Lexis King cooking up with Uriah Connors? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EC1wEPPang — WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2026

The report also noted that a source mentioned that WWE has “intentionally planted the seeds” on NXT television with Connors’ role, should Finlay sign with the company. AEW is reportedly interested in bringing in Finlay as well.

Should he join WWE, there would be plenty of intrigue as to whether he aligns with Connors in what could be an expanding group of multi-generational talents in NXT.

