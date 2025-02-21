Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Creative Structure And Hierarchy Revealed In Report

Zack Heydorn

WWE

The WWE creative structure and hierarchy in the Triple H-led creative regime in WWE has been revealed.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported the official structure tree for the WWE creative teams on WWE Raw, Smackdown, and elsewhere in the company.

According to the report, Brian James (Road Dogg) and John Swikata are the two lead writers for the Smackdown brand. Last week, it was revealed that James had been added to that position for Smackdown. On the Raw side of the WWE creative house, Ryan Ward and Jon Baeckstrom are the two lead writers for the brand.

MORE: AJ Styles Defends Road Dogg After Appointment To Co-Lead Writer of WWE SmackDown

All lead writers of course report in to Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who serves as the Chief Content Officer for WWE, but Bruce Pritchard reportedly sits as a buffer between the writing teams and Levesque. Also, long-time WWE writer, Ed Koskey, is in charge of overseeing and editing show scripts. The report did not indicate who were lead writers for the NXT brand.

Including NXT, WWE now produces seven and a half hours of weekly television on a 52-week basis for multiple platforms. That number doesn't include specialty shows like the newly launched LFG program, PLE's, and other exclusive streaming content for Peacock.

Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon.

