WWE Creative Structure And Hierarchy Revealed In Report
The WWE creative structure and hierarchy in the Triple H-led creative regime in WWE has been revealed.
Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported the official structure tree for the WWE creative teams on WWE Raw, Smackdown, and elsewhere in the company.
According to the report, Brian James (Road Dogg) and John Swikata are the two lead writers for the Smackdown brand. Last week, it was revealed that James had been added to that position for Smackdown. On the Raw side of the WWE creative house, Ryan Ward and Jon Baeckstrom are the two lead writers for the brand.
MORE: AJ Styles Defends Road Dogg After Appointment To Co-Lead Writer of WWE SmackDown
All lead writers of course report in to Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who serves as the Chief Content Officer for WWE, but Bruce Pritchard reportedly sits as a buffer between the writing teams and Levesque. Also, long-time WWE writer, Ed Koskey, is in charge of overseeing and editing show scripts. The report did not indicate who were lead writers for the NXT brand.
Including NXT, WWE now produces seven and a half hours of weekly television on a 52-week basis for multiple platforms. That number doesn't include specialty shows like the newly launched LFG program, PLE's, and other exclusive streaming content for Peacock.
