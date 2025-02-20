New Details Emerge On Meeting Between Tony Khan And Shane McMahon
Brand new details have emerged regarding the summer 2024 meeting between Shane McMahon and AEW President, Tony Khan.
Fightful is reporting that the duo did meet in Texas last summer, but that Tony Khan did not follow up with Shane McMahon after the meeting. The report indicates that it appeared as if Shane McMahon wanted to try and run things in AEW, but didn't have the product or business model knowledge in order to do so.
Rumors swirled on Thursday when Jonathan Coachmen revealed on The Coach & Bro Show that Shane wanted equity in AEW. The new report could not confirm those rumors.
According to the new report, Shane was not offended and didn't take personally the fact that Khan did not respond back to him after the meeting. Shane reportedly presented as someone with valuable insight and experience to run a show.
As things stand right now, the report says that Shane and AEW won't be doing business together and that McMahon won't be appearing on television in an official capacity, but that a cameo appearance couldn't be ruled out.
Shane McMahon last appeared for WWE during an appearance during WrestleMania 39. Shane began an impromptu match with The Miz, but tore his quad seconds into the match.
