WWE SmackDown Preview (2/21/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Here we go folks. Elimination Chamber is just over a week away and WrestleMania season may be in store for a major shake-up.
WWE announced late Thursday night that The Final Boss himself, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, will be live at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.
“Strap in,” WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said about The Rock's return. “When The Final Boss shows up at this time of year, the audience knows absolutely anything is possible. Everything could change in an instant.”
The Rock has not been seen on WWE programming since January when he gave a more out of character address on the Raw on Netflix premiere, giving Cody Rhodes props for a great year as WWE Champion in the process. He would follow that up with another promo the next night on NXT.
Many took those past two appearances as a sign that The Great One would be sitting out WrestleMania this year, but could plans have changed? New Orleans is on the reported shortlist to host the 'Showcase of the Immortals' in 2026. Could The Rock be in the Big Easy to make a major announcement regarding WrestleMania 42?
As Triple H said, anything is possible when The Final Boss is involved. The Rock would shed a little more light on his return in a post on Instagram early Friday morning.
"The Final Boss is coming to handle business, deliver a big beautiful gift to the city of New Orleans and f--- up a certain someone’s life with the Final Boss gospel."
Cody Rhodes is still without an opponent for WrestleMania 41, but his challenger for the WWE Championship will be decided next weekend in Toronto. Tonight the American Nightmare is looking to finally settle things with Solo Sikoa as he teams with Braun Strowman and Damian Priest in a big six-man tag team match.
The WWE Tag Team Championships will also be on the line tonight as #DIY defends their titles against Pretty Deadly, and Drew McIntyre goes one-on-one with Jimmy Uso.
Just a day after #WWEWomenDeserveBetter was trending on social media, no women's matches or segments have been announced for tonight's show. Liv Morgan vs. Naomi was announced by Smackdown GM Nick Aldis in a video posted on WWE's X account, but it has since been deleted.
Surely WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will have a lot to say ahead of her team up with Trish Stratus at Elimination Chamber and her title defense against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of SmackDown in New Orleans:
Cody Rhodes leads a team of Braun Strowman & Damian Priest against Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga
Solo Sikoa is dead set on bringing back the WWE Championship to his Bloodline. After failing on multiple occasions to win the gold himself, his quest now turns to helping Jacob Fatu succeed where he couldn't. But will he and the Samoan Werewolf be on the same page for tonight's six-man tag match after Sikoa's actions last Friday inadvertently cost Fatu a spot inside the Elimination Chamber?
WWE Tag Team Championship Match
Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano had been promising Pretty Deadly they could have a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships for weeks, but after stringing them along with empty promises, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince went out a truly earned the opportunity by beating #DIY in a non-title match. They'll look to make it two it a row tonight, and if they do, they'll take the gold this time around.
Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre
As he's prone to do, Drew McIntyre ran his mouth a little too much last week. Jimmy Uso stood by as Drew made all sorts of references to his brother's success and his Jimmy's failures, but it's when his wife's name was mentioned that McIntyre ended up with a boot to the face. Big Jim could use a big win with WrestleMania 41 approaching. Will he get it tonight against the Scottish Warrior?
How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7p.m. CST)
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
Match Card (Announced):
The Rock returns to SmackDown
Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest & Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga
#DIY (c) vs. Pretty Deadly for the WWE Tag Team Championships
Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre
