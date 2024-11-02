WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Cody Rhodes Wins First-Ever Men's Crown Jewel Championship
Cody Rhodes is the first-ever Men's WWE Crown Jewel Champion.
In the main event of WWE Crown Jewel 2024, Rhodes defeated WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, to win that title. Gunther battered Rhodes for much of the match, including hitting Rhodes with his patented power bomb and securing multiple submissions, but he was not able to finish the match in his favor.
Near the end of the match, Rhodes jumped off the top rope in an attempt to connect with a Cody Cutter. Gunther countered that move and locked in a sleeper hold choke submission. From there, Cody kicked his legs over his head and used his shoulders to leverage Gunther's to the mat for the three count and win.
Gunther shook hands with Rhodes before leaving the ring.
After the match, Rhodes posed in the ring with Triple H and individuals from Saudi Arabia. Liv Morgan, who won the Women's Crown Jewel Championship earlier in the show, joined Rhodes with Triple H and posed for the audience as the show went off the air.
MORE: WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Liv Morgan Makes History As First Women's Crown Jewel Champion
The Crown Jewel Championships are reportedly going to be defended annually at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.
Other match results for today's Crown Jewel event include Seth Rollins over Bronson Reed and LA Knight over Carmelo Hayes and Andrade in a triple threat match to retain his United States Championship.
