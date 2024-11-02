WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Liv Morgan Makes History As First Women's Crown Jewel Champion
Liv Morgan will go down in the history books as the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion after defeating Nia Jax at WWE's Crown Jewel PLE.
Morgan and Jax provided fans with a thrilling bout that received interference in the latter third from Dominik Mysterio, Tiffany Stratton, and Raquel Rodriguez, much of it in service to Morgan. Jax threw her weight around in the contest, at times ragdoll-ing Morgan, while the Women's World Champion did her best to evade and strike when opportunities opened.
MORE: Liv Morgan Credits Time Away From WWE For Helping Find Her Sense Of Self
The end came when Mysterio distracted the referee so Rodriguez could knock Jax off the turnbuckle. Morgan followed with an Oblivion finisher for the pin.
Triple H came to the ring to congratulate Morgan, and award her the big diamond-laden Crown Jewel title. Although Morgan was able to celebrate with the belt to the raucous crowd, she'll go home with a personalized Crown Jewel ring while the belt stays in Saudi Arabia.
Due to Rhea Ripley's untimely injury, Morgan is currently without a dance partner. Morgan and Ripley's feud, which included Dominik Mysterio, was one of the best WWE stories in 2024. Morgan is undoubtedly as big a star as any performer on WWE's current roster, so it'll be interesting to see where her character goes from here. The Crown Jewel Championship further solidifies her as one of the best performers on the planet.
MORE: Dirty" Dominik Mysterio on CM Punk and The Rock: "I'm Just Tired of These Old Heads" [Exclusive]
Despite Jax losing the contest, her stock is still high--It took multiple instances of interference to topple her. Jax is a dominant champion who should continue to rise in stock in 2025, especially since she's honed her character work.
