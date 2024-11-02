WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Roman Reigns Pinned By Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn Reunites With The Bloodline
Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso didn't win their match at WWE Crown Jewel 2024, but they may have gotten an old friend back.
After Solo Sikoa pinned Roman Reigns to win the match for himself, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga in a battle of warring Bloodline factions, the group beat down Reigns and both Usos similarly to how they've done before on recent episodes of Smackdown. At Crown Jewel, Zayn interrupted the attack before it got momentum.
Zayn's music played and he walked to the ring to confront Sikoa. Both men stood toe-to-toe before Zayn went in for a hug with him. Instead of hugging him, Zayn suplexed him and the fight was on again. Zayn stood with Reigns, Jey, and Jimmy to fend off the new Bloodline.
It wasn't all a rosy reunion
Eventually, Reigns, Jey, Jimmy, and Zayn surrounded Sikoa in the middle of the ring. Reigns and Zayn both attempted to hit him with their signature moves, but Sikoa ducked, which caused both men to hit each other. Jimmy angrily confronted Zayn before being talked down by Jey. After coming to, Reigns sat in the ring, bewildered, as Zayn looked on from the outside.
Zayn was famously a part of The Bloodline faction when Reigns was the Undisputed WWE Champion. In 2023, Zayn turned on The Bloodline because they disrespected him and fought Reigns for the title at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Zayn lost that match, but got his final retribution over The Bloodline by defeating Jey and Jimmy in a tag team match during the night one main event of WrestleMania 39.
This past week on Raw, Zayn and The Usos crossed paths, with Zayn questioning Jey getting back into business with The Bloodlne. Later in the show, he was shown talking to Sikoa and thus fanning the flames of rumor as to what their relationship was.
