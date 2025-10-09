Jade Cargill Names Her Dream Match For WrestleMania 42
Jade Cargill has her sights set on one of WWE's biggest names for a potential dream match at WrestleMania 42 next year.
The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been coming up short in her efforts to dethrone Tiffany Stratton as WWE Women's Champion recently, but that isn't stopping Cargill from coming for the Queen in Las Vegas.
Charlotte Flair is a WrestleMania 'Dream' For Jade Cargill
Speaking during a recent interview with Brandon Kravitz, the question was posed to Cargill as to who she'd most like to share a ring with at next year's WrestleMania at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Cargill's answer was something that has already been lightly teased on television in the past.
"That’s tough. That is so tough. Because it’s a dream match, Charlotte Flair. I would say Charlotte Flair. I love Charlotte Flair. I think anybody that gets in the ring with her, she pulls ‘em up to her level. I feel like she has endured every type of storm meant to break her. I think she’s timeless, and I think she’s just great. So, that’s somebody that even when I entered this industry, I was like, ‘I would love to have a match with her,’ and I never thought I would get the opportunity but, if I had that opportunity, it would be Charlotte Flair.”- Jade Cargill [H/T Fightful]
Cargill and Flair have encountered each other on WWE television multiple times before, potentially as a tease for something further down the road. Cargill's time this year, however, has been spent feuding with Naomi and Tiffany Stratton.
Charlotte, meanwhile, has likewise had her issues with Stratton, losing to the Buff Barbie at WrestleMania 41, amid some very personal promo work between the two. The 14-time World Champion has since gone onto form a tag team with Alexa Bliss, winning the Women's Tag Team Titles in the process and cementing a successful babyface turn that did not look like it was happening when The Queen returned to win the Women's Royal Rumble in February.
What Next For Jade Cargill?
Cargill's next feud is unlikely to involve Flair, however, and the former AEW TBS Champion is probably going to have to take a backwards step from her pursuit of World Title gold for the time being, having come up short against Stratton on multiple occasions already.
Could an impending Bianca Belair return perhaps breathe new life into Cargill's run on SmackDown?
Given that Cargill still owes Nia Jax a sizable receipt for splitting her eyebrow wide open on SmackDown two weeks ago, perhaps there is unfinished business to take care of there before Cargill moves on to her next major program.
With the time and energy that has been put into Cargill's push and presentation on WWE television, Triple H and co are likely to want her heated up to be in place for something sizable at next year's WrestleMania. Should that not come to pass, it could be back to the drawing board and a serious rethink over Cargill's potential as a main event player in the company.
