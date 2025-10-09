TNA Star Nic Nemeth Would Only Return To WWE For One Reason
Nic Nemeth is really enjoying his time in TNA Wrestling, and he's willing to do whatever he can to help the promotion be successful.
The former WWE Superstar, known during his 19-year run with the company as Dolph Ziggler, was released from his contract in the fall of 2023. He'd make his TNA debut just a few months later at Hard To Kill, and by the summer he had captured the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.
Nemeth has yet to make his way back to WWE as part of TNA Wrestling's on-going partnership with his former employer, and there's a reason for that. He told Chris Van Vliet on the latest episode of Insight, that he actually has no interest in wrestling on NXT programming. Unless, TNA is able to procure something of value in return for his services.
"I don’t think there’s anywhere for me to go there. I was the champ, and if I went there and was in a battle royal and lost, what am I doing? That doesn’t help TNA get on the map somewhere. Now, if it’s come fight our champion and because of this, we’ll have someone come to TNA and do something. Please use me to negotiate, because I want what’s best for TNA."
Nic and his brother Ryan did compete against Fraxiom for the NXT Tag Team Championships earlier this year, but that was on an episode of TNA iMPACT.
Let someone else have the opportunity to wrestle for WWE
Instead of taking up valuable time on The CW Network, Nic Nemeth would much rather watch someone else in the TNA locker room get the chance to shine in front of the WWE audience.
"Let’s get Leon Slater there. Let’s get some people who are young, up-and-comers, who get a piece of that. And then maybe the eyes of the boss, instead of just Shawn Michaels. Maybe Triple H goes, who the hell is this guy? Who is this girl? Oh, my God. Okay, we can bring them up and do something with them, and that’s what I would much rather see."
X-Division Champion Leon Slater was among the members of the TNA roster that competed at NXT Showdown this past Tuesday, alongside Mike Santana, Moose, Frankie Kazarian and several former WWE stars like Mustafa Ali, The IInspiration and Mara Sadè.
The Hardy Boyz also made history Tuesday night when they defeated DarkState to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships, making them the first wrestlers on a TNA contract to hold WWE gold.
Nemeth is content with waiting to make his return to WWE if, and only if, it makes sense for TNA from a business standpoint.
"We have an insane talent roster. Guys and gals, that some I’m just getting to know, but some I’ve been locked in and following. That would be great for them. I don’t think me being there helps TNA, and if it does, you bet your ass I’m there.”
