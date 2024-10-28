WWE Declines TNA Request To Induct AJ Styles Into Hall Of Fame
AJ Styles is a name that's synonomous with TNA Wrestling, but his Hall of Fame ring will have to wait.
A new report by the Fightful reveals that TNA wanted to induct Styles into the TNA Hall of Fame this year during their Bound For Glory PPV weekend. The company asked WWE for permission because he's contractually obligated to them, but WWE denied the request.
Styles held multiple championships in TNA and made his name in the pro wrestling industry with that company. He's a two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion and multiple time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, back when that was the top singles title in the promotion.
MORE: Hulk Hogan Claims He Turned Down Advances From Two Pop Music Icons
A Fightful Select report indicates that TNA believed WWE denied the request because of Styles being injured and current storyline plans for him in the company. The door to inducting Styles another time is said to still be open
This weekend's TNA Bound For Glory PPV event, was the largest gate for the company in years. The event featured a TNA World Championship match between Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry. Nemeth retained the title over Hendry after outside interference from JBL.
The TNA Knockouts Championship changed hands at Bound For Glory. Masha Slamovich defeated Jordynne Grace to win the title. In the main event, The Hardy's defeated The System and ABC to win the TNA Tag Team Championships in a ladder match.
This year, Rhino and Bob Ryder were inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame.
RECOMMENDED
Jordynne Grace: ‘I Want to Wrestle Natalya in TNA’
El Hijo del Vikingo Injured During TNA Impact Taping [VIDEO]