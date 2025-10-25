Jacy Jayne Reveals Key Skill Necessary To Make It In WWE (Exclusive)
Jacy Jayne is the current NXT Women's Champion and will be defending that championship against Tatum Paxley at the annual Halloween Havoc PLE this weekend in Arizona.
For just over four years dating back to the launch of NXT 2.0 in 2021, Jayne has been a part of the NXT brand. She was introduced as a member of Toxic Attraction, then that group split when Mandy Rose was released from the company.
From there, she worked as a singles star, spent some time in Chase University, and eventually started her own faction -- Fatal Influence -- with Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx. Jayne has seen it all in NXT and in a new interview with The Takedown on SI, revealed the one key skill to master when it comes to making it with the WWE.
The key skill? Adaptability.
"You just have to adapt," Jayne said. That's what our business is all about. Things are constantly changing. Your opponents are changing. The matches are changing. The circumstances are changing. You just have to know how to adapt in the moment and think on the spot. I wrestle almost weekly, so it's more like just getting those reps and feeling comfortable in your own skin."
What does Jacy Jayne look like on the WWE main roster?
Jayne plans on using her adaptability for a nice, long run on the WWE main roster. Jayne says she wants to be up on Raw or Smackdown and has some key matches in mind that she'd like to have when she arrives.
"I'd love to get to main roster. I feel like that's not really in my hands. That's the higher ups decision. But, I do believe when they think I'm ready, the time will come again. It's like trusting the process. It never happens when you want it to happen. I could have said two years ago I wanted to go to main roster, right? But was I ready? No, I wasn't."- Jacy Jayne
As far as potential main roster opponents she'd like to face, Jayne says that everyone is on the table, but a few names stand out. Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, and a Bianca Belair are all women with whom she'd like to have a main roster singles match with someday.
Halloween Havoc airs live on Peacock domestically and Netflix internationally on Saturday night. Announced matches for the show include Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship, The Broken Hardys against DarkState for the NXT Tag Team Championships in a Broken Rules Match, Zaria vs. Blake Monroe for the NXT Women's North American Championship, and more.
