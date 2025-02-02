WWE Royal Rumble 2025: John Cena Declares For WWE Elimination Chamber & Promises To Headline WrestleMania 41
At WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Jey Uso shocked the world with a seemingly impossible win, last eliminating John Cena in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.
With his retirement tour underway, this loss stopped Cena's quest to chase his record-breaking 17th world championship and headline the final WrestleMania event of his storied and legendary career.
During the Royal Rumble post show, Cena spoke to the media and stated that he would not be taking questions for his time. Instead, deciding to make a proclamation about the next step of his farewell tour, Cena set his sights on the next WWE premium live event.
Bucking his "unselfish" reputation for the past 20-plus years, Cena stated that his presence in the main event of WrestleMania 41 is "what's best for business." With that in mind, the 16-time WWE World Champion entered himself in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the titular event from Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, March 1.
Cena stated that he believes his two decades of service to the WWE gives him the right to enter himself into the match. He then said he will be away for a month to finish filming a movie which would give the other competitors in the Chamber a chance to bad-mouth him.
It remains to be seen who will join John Cena in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the time of this writing.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, Trish Stratus And More Make Surprise Women's WWE Royal Rumble Appearances
Charlotte Flair Returns To Her Throne With Second WWE Women's Royal Rumble Win
Every WWE Royal Rumble Winner, Ranked
Alexa Bliss Makes Her Return to WWE at the Royal Rumble