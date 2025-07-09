WWE Evolution Predictions: Will Rhea Ripley Finally Defeat IYO SKY?
It's an event seven years in the making.
The long-awaited sequel to WWE Evolution is this Sunday in Atlanta and Rhea Ripley once again has an opportunity to dethrone IYO SKY when they battle over the Women's World Championship.
Ripley is looking to finally secure her first victory over The Genius of the Sky, while Trish Stratus is out to prove she still has what it takes to be a Women's Champion. The WWE Hall of Famer will face Tiffany Stratton in a generational dream match with the WWE Women's Championship on the line.
Are the Raw and SmackDown Women's Divisions primed for major shake-ups at the top of the card? Will Becky Lynch be able to overcome both Bayley and Lyra Valkyria to retain her Women's Intercontinental Championship? Is Stephanie Vaquer destined to punch her ticket to Clash in Paris or will Nikki Bella get one more shot a glory?
Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Joe Baiamonte have come together to answer those questions and offer up their final predictions ahead of this Sunday's all women's Premium Live Event.
Get more in depth analysis on each WWE Evolution & Saturday Night's Main Event in our predictions video above and follow us on YouTube.
Women's Battle Royal - Winner Earns Championship Match at Clash in Paris
Much of the Battle Royal field remains a surprise, but even if every competitor was known, it would feel like a two horse race. Former NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer is reportedly in line for a major push, which made her an early favorite. That was before Nikki Bella entered the fray. If WWE is ready to crown Stephanie, she'll likely get the title shot and the championship at Clash in Paris. If not, the WWE Hall of Famer may be in line for a generational matchup against IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Nikki Bella
Zack Heydorn: Nikki Bella
Joe Baiamonte: Stephanie Vaquer
Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship
Jacy Jayne shocked the world when she defeated Stephanie Vaquer to capture the NXT Women's Championship, but will her reign be short-lived? Jordynne Grace has been chasing that championship since she arrived in WWE and both Zack and Joe believe she gets her hands on it this Sunday. Rick, however, can't help but think of the reports that Grace is working on a main roster deal. Which means she should be heading to Raw or SmackDown sooner rather than later.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Jacy Jayne
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW... Jordynne Grace
Joe Baiamonte: AND NEW... Jordynne Grace
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match
The build to this match has admittedly been a bit of a mess. Liv Morgan's injury flung the Women's Tag Team Championship picture into total chaos and WWE landed on this Fatal 4-Way after a two week build. The only thing that makes sense from a creative standpoint is to keep the belts with the Judgment Day until Morgan is healthy enough to return and find her spot completely taken over by Roxanne Perez.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Judgment Day
Zack Heydorn: Judgment Day
Joe Baiamonte: Judgment Day
Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
Jade Cargill and Naomi both have their sights set on winning the WWE Women's Championship, but they have to settle some scores with each other first. This WrestleMania 41 rematch features the reigning Queen of the Ring and the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank winner, but with Cargill already in line for a title shot at SummerSlam, she stands to lose more credibility with a loss at Evolution. Naomi won't be able to weather the storm this time, but she might get her revenge down the line.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Jade Cargill
Zack Heydorn: Jade Cargill
Joe Baiamonte: Jade Cargill
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus for the WWE Women's Championship
Does Trish Stratus have one more WWE Women's Championship run in her? She certainly could pull it off if WWE wanted to go that direction. The Hall of Famer will wrestle her first championship bout in nearly two decades when she takes on Tiffany Stratton this Sunday. While Trish has proven time and again that she can still perform at a high level, it would be rather shocking to see her take the belt off Tiffany ahead of SummerSlam. Stratton retains in a passing of the torch moment.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Tiffany Stratton
Zack Heydorn: Tiffany Stratton
Joe Baiamonte: Tiffany Stratton wins, Naomi cashes-in Money in the Bank
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
In a match that should get serious consideration for the main event slot, Becky Lynch will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against rivals Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Say what you want about The Man, but she just continues to help elevate everyone and everything around her. The IC Title scene has thrived since she entered the picture, and to her credit, Lyra has elevated her game every step of the way. That said, we all like WWE to keep things rolling by having Lynch retain her title.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Becky Lynch
Zack Heydorn: Becky Lynch
Joe Baiamonte: Becky Lynch
IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will likely close out a lengthy weekend of professional wrestling with another epic battle over the Women's World Championship. The Nightmare has never been able to beat the Genius of the Sky when it matters most, but Sunday just might be her night. Ripley regaining the Women's World Title would give this year's Evolution that headline making, confetti-inducing finish that was missing from the inaugural event seven years ago.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW... Rhea Ripley
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW... Rhea Ripley
Joe Baiamonte: IYO SKY
