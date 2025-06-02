WWE And Slim Jim Expand Partnership To Bring New Tables Into The Fold During Matches
There is nothing that professional wrestling fans love more than the incorporation of a good table into a match.
"We want tables" chants have permeated arenas for decades, and now, those very tables are getting a first-of-its-kind upgrade.
WWE and Slim Jiim announced a multi-year extension of their partnership Monday morning. Under this expanded renewal agreement, Slim Jim will become the center ring sponsor during every edition of Monday Night Raw, which streams globally on Netflix. This will start with tonight's show in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“Over the past two years, WWE and Slim Jim have renewed one of the most memorable collaborations in sports entertainment history and we will expand on that momentum as the partnership continues in the coming years," said Grant Norris-Jones, TKO Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships.
In addition to the in-ring placement, Slim Jim branding will be utilized on all folding tables used across tentpole programming including Raw, SmackDown, NXT and Premium Live Events.
The new branded version of the fans' weapon of choice will create the unique opportunity for WWE Superstars to literally “Snap into a Slim Jim!" by dumping their opponents through Slim Jim tables during matches.
"We are thrilled to extend our successful partnership with WWE, which has brought immense excitement and engagement to our fans,” said VP & General Manager of Snacks at Conagra Brands Ashley Spade. “Extending our partnership during Monday Night Raw will give us even more opportunities to create unique and memorable experiences that tap into the rich history and energy of both Slim Jim and WWE.”
The partnership will also continue to include custom commercial spots featuring WWE Superstars, curated social media campaigns and WWE Superstar appearances at select Slim Jim events.
Ahead of SummerSlam 2023, Slim Jim became WWE's Official Meat Snack and launched a custom commercial and product campaign featuring Bianca Belair and LA Knight.
WWE and Slim Jim first crossed paths 30 years ago with a series of explosive, in-your-face commercials that featured “Macho Man” Randy Savage and saw the creation of the company's famous, “Snap Into a Slim Jim!” tagline.
