WWE Fans Take to Social Media With Concerns About Netflix After Tyson v Paul Fight
The anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul took place last night. The most talked about item, besides the match itself, was the abysmal streaming service provided by Netflix.
Netflix, one of the largest streaming platforms in the world, had multiple and repeated technical difficulties during the Paul/Tyson fight, causing long buffer times for viewers, frozen screens, and loading failures.
Users took to X and Bluesky to voice their complaints about the streaming service and brought concerns for the next arrival to its platform: WWE.
Earlier this year, WWE announced a new business partnership with Netflix. The agreement, beginning in January 2025, is a $5 billion, ten year deal which brings Monday Night Raw to the platform for subscribers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Latin America.
Netflix will also host all content for subscribers outside of the United States, including both Raw and “Friday Night SmackDown”, as well as all premium live events.
Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, the parent company of both WWE and UFC, spoke with Bloomberg this week about the Netflix deal.
“You can see that Netflix wants to be in the live sports business — in live period. I think they will perform very well for them,” Emanuel said. “There’s a huge chunk of the audience that are WWE fans that are, not right now, based on our research, Netflix subscribers and if they capture a portion of those, it’s a huge win for them and a huge win for us.” (h/t to POST Wrestling)
